CATEGORIES
home News

Aliens On Meteors? Study Proposes Wild Interstellar Hitchhiking Theory

by Tim SweezyMonday, April 22, 2024, 11:20 AM EDT
hero alien riding comet
As the search for life outside of the confines of Earth continues, a group of astrobiologists has suggested checking meteors as an Uber for aliens. The new research explores a model of life spreading between planetary systems via panspermia and terraformation.

There are currently over 5,000 confirmed exoplanets from which NASA and other space agencies are constantly looking at for signs of life. However, life on another planet is difficult for several reasons, such as not knowing what exactly life may look like outside of Earth’s own. Panspermia is a term for a concept of life being capable of spreading from planet to planet, and a building block to a theory being suggested among some astrobiologists for how life may hitch a ride from one planet to another.

aliens driving car

The new model proposed in a research paper via the Cornell University website states life propagates across the galaxy, with correlations emerging between planetary characteristics and location, and can also function as a population-scale agnostic biosignature. The researchers suggest the biosignature is agnostic because it “is independent of strong assumptions about any particular instantiation of life or planetary characteristic, by focusing on a specific hypothesis of what life may do, rather than what life may be.”

Another aspect the research focuses on is how life that is transferred from one planet to another via a meteor could change the host planet’s environment. Researchers believe that while some alien life may thrive on a new planet, others would succumb to the new environment. Those that are able to survive could ultimately change the surrounding landscape from what it once was, serving as a starting point for a fresh round of panspermia.

The team realizes that their theory has limitations. One limitation is that panspermia is in itself just a theory and an untested hypothesis. Another is the technique only succeeds if scientists, astrobiologists, and others can collect enough data about a large number of exoplanets. Even with its limitations, the fact the research focuses on agnostic biosignatures allows for a broader potential signature of life without assumptions.

The research on the potential of aliens hailing an Uber with a meteor is available for viewing in full via the arXiv website.
Tags:  Research, space, alien, meteor, astrobiology
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment