CATEGORIES
home News

French Woman Allegedly Hit By Meteorite While Having Coffee With Friends

by Tim SweezySaturday, July 15, 2023, 12:23 PM EDT
hero asteroid in space
A lady from a village in Alsace in east France shared her story about being rudely interrupted as she sipped on her coffee when something hit her on the chest, what she believes was a small meteorite fragment.. The lady says the small space rock first hit her roof before bouncing off and smacking into her chest.

It's not every day that someone is hit by a meteorite while trying to enjoy a cup of coffee with friends. In fact, it is an extraordinarily rare occurrence for someone to be struck by a meteorite anywhere on their body. But such was the case for the woman in France recently, and if confirmed would be the first person on record to be struck by a meteorite in nearly 70 years.

"I heard a big 'Poom' coming from the roof next to us. In the second that followed, I felt a shock on the ribs. I thought it was an animal, a bat!" the lady proclaimed in an interview with the French newspaper Les Dernières Nouvelles d'Alsace (DNA). She continued, "We thought it was a piece of cement, the one we apply to the ridge tiles. But it didn't have the color."

According to NASA, a meteorite is "a solid piece of debris from an object, such as a comet, asteroid, or meteoroid, that originates in outer space and survives its passage through the atmosphere to reach the surface of a planet or moon." Stony meteorites are the most common, making up 95% of meteorites observed to fall to Earth.

nasa vespa meteorite fragments
Samples of fragments of asteroid Vesta.

The lady later took the rock fragment to a roofer for examination. The roofer said it did not look like it was made from cement, but rather the strange object was a meteorite. It was at that point the woman took the small rock to geologist Thierry Rebmann.

Rebmann explained to her that the sample appeared to be made up of a mixture of iron and silicon, and could be a meteorite. All of the fragments that have been collected of the alleged meteorite amount to a total mass of nearly 4 ounces.

"It's very rare, in our temperature environments to find them," Rebmann explained about being able to find meteorites after falling to Earth. "They merge with other elements. On the other hand, in a desert environment, we can find them more easily."

While it is not uncommon for small meteorites to fall to Earth, NASA says almost 50 tons of meteoric material is estimated to fall to Earth every day, it is rare that one of these meteorites actually strikes a human.

There have been more than a few incidents of people claiming they were struck by a meteorite throughout history, but many lack the evidence needed in order to confirm the claim. The first confirmed case of a meteorite hitting a person happened in the United States nearly 70 years ago.

That event occurred in 1954, as Ann Hodges of Sylacauga, Alabama, was struck by an 8-pound meteorite that smashed through her roof. Fortunately, Hodges only incurred severe bruising from the space rock.
Tags:  space, Earth, asteroid, meteor, meteorite
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment