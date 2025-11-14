DoorDash Says Relax, Data Breach Only Exposed Names, Phones, Emails & Addresses







@DoorDash I'm sorry - if this isn't sensitive information, what is? Don't downplay this just because they didn't get credit card or password information. It's gone deaf. pic.twitter.com/ejeNH3GcvE — Chris (@csmithson85) November 13, 2025 The compromised data varies by individual, but essentially includes full names, physical addresses, email addresses, and phone numbers. DoorDash was quick to assure affected parties that "no sensitive information," such as payment card numbers, social security numbers, or driver's license data, was accessed. However, you can probably see how this assertion has been met with harsh criticism from users and cybersecurity professionals for downplaying the risk. How are contact details, especially email addresses and phone numbers coupled with real names, not consider sensitive information? This trifecta is a usually sufficient foundation to launch highly targeted and convincing phishing, smishing, and scam campaigns. Plus, it's unsettling that hackers also gained access to home addresses.

Adding to the public outcry is the significant delay in notification. Although the company identified the breach on October 25, impacted users did not begin receiving email warnings until November 13. Not a good look, DoorDash. While some users are questioning the company's compliance with data breach laws and threatening legal action, the bigger picture shows the company's failure to prioritize customer safety following a pattern of repeat security incidents.





DoorDash Dot Bot

