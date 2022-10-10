Callback Phishing And Social Engineering Scams, What They Are And How To Avoid Them





Researchers at the cybersecurity firm Trellix have been keeping tabs on a sophisticated phishing campaign, known as BazarCall, since it first drew attention in 2020. This campaign evolved over time, pioneering a social engineering technique called "callback phishing" that is now employed by many different threat actors in various campaigns. Victims of this tactic end up unknowingly infecting their devices with malware or ransomware at the direction of a threat actor playing the role of a customer support agent





Fake invoices sent as part of a callback phishing attack (source: Trellix)



A callback phishing attack begins with an email containing a fake invoice for the purchase of a pricey subscription or some other expensive item. The invoice is designed to look legitimate, often including branding from a reputable company or payment service, such as PayPal, but is simply meant to grab the recipient’s attention. Alarmed by the unexpected appearance of a costly invoice, the recipient may decide to call the customer support number listed in the email in order to dispute the charge.



Unfortunately for the recipient of the email, calling the phone number included in the email is exactly what the threat actor behind a callback campaign wants the email recipient to do. The phone number connects callers directly to a scammer who masquerades as a customer support agent. The scammer can then use various social engineering methods to trick callers into installing malware on their systems.





Malicious websites used in callback phishing attacks (source: Trellix)

