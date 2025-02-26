DoorDash To Fork Over $16.75M For Cheating Delivery Workers Out Of Tips
Between May 2017 and September 2019, DoorDash created a guaranteed pay model that allowed Dashers to see how much they would get paid before accepting any job. However, investigation by the New York Office of the Attorney General (OAG) uncovered the deceptive way in which DoorDash used customer tips to cover the base pay. During this period, delivery workers were only able to see their tips earned only IF they were greater than the guaranteed upon pay.
It was found that DoorDash would always fork out a minimum of $1 to Dashers and would use whatever tips from the customer to cover the guaranteed amount. Say, if an order had a guaranteed $10 base pay:
- If a customer tipped $0, DoorDash would pay $10 ($1 + $9 remainder). The Dasher received $10.
- If a customer tipped $6, DoorDash would pay $4 ($1 + $3 remainder). The Dasher still only received $10.
- If the customer tipped $11, DoorDash would pay $1 ($1 + $0 remainder).The Dasher only received $12.
The result of this investigation brings a belated but positive result to some 60,000 New York Dashers. DoorDash has agreed to pay $16.75 million in tips plus $1 million for administrative costs. The company will also be required to revise payment practices, enhance pay policy transparency to Dashers and customers, and improve access to delivery history going back at least four years. New York Attorney General Letitia James commented, "This settlement returns millions to the pockets of hardworking Dashers and ensures transparency in DoorDash’s payment practices going forward."