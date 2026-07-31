Doom Gets Ported To Legendary Commodore 64 After 33-Year Wait
At this moment, it's still not the full game, but E1M1 through E1M8 are all present and fully playable. There's also no music currently, but a reply within the original thread from X/Twitter user @M4Ri064 could lead to that developer working on the soundtrack. Considering the technical limitations of Commodore 64, we're sure that whoever ends up doing the music for this Doom port will have their work cut out for them, and the already-low framerate will likely decrease once it's added.
Despite the simplistic nature of the port's graphics, it's still impressive to see a 3D game like Doom making its way to Commodore 64. The resolution is only 40x25, but the game's environments and lighting are still surprisingly recognizable at that low resolution. Steve McCrea's previous work on the Commodore VIC-20 with The Keep laid the groundwork for what we're seeing here, contributing a bulk of the ray casting code. Per Steve, the code "closest to the Doom source is the enemy code," with The Keep's engine making this port possible.
In time, a future open source release complete with a level editor is planned, but there's no ETA on that. For now, we have just under 4 minutes of gameplay from a machine that was obsolete years before Doom was first released. Considering the effort involved and the age of the hardware, this is one of the most impressive Doom ports out there. Kudos to @Kweepa for putting in the hard work.
Doom for Commodore 64 WIP: sky, shotgun polish, better lighting, temp logo. E1M1 through E1M8 are in. Still looking for a musician! #c64 #mos6502 #doom pic.twitter.com/rBTirViDW9— Steve 🇺🇦 McCrea (@Kweepa) July 29, 2026