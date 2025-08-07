DJI's Romo Robot Vacuum Enters The Smart Home Market With Drone Tech
Aaron Leong
Thursday, August 07, 2025, 10:57 AM EDT
DJI, the Chinese giant renowned for its world-class drones, is ready to clean house...literally. The company has officially launched its first robot vacuum cleaner, called Romo (not to be confused with Tony Romo, the former NFL quarterback-turned-TV-analyst). Adapting millimeter-level obstacle avoidance and navigation from flagship drones and unique industrial design, Romo is aiming to dust the smart home competition.
The Romo is not just another copy-paste entrant in the crowded robot vacuum space. It leverages DJI's expertise in vision systems, real-time mapping, and obstacle avoidance to create a cleaning robot that promises an unprecedented level of precision. Instead of a standard LiDAR dome or tower, Romo employs a binocular fisheye vision system paired with three wide-angle solid-state laser radars. This array of sensors, similar to the technology found in DJI's drones, allows it to easily detect thin obstacles like charging cables, as well as navigate complex furniture layouts.
Zhang Xiaonan, DJI's senior director of corporate strategy, said: "As users increasingly pursue a higher quality of life, their expectations for robot vacuums have gone beyond basic cleaning." Zhang adds that Romo is "DJI's answer: a vacuum cleaner with drone-like intelligence and a zero-intervention user experience."
Specs-wise, Romo features 25,000 Pascal of suction and dual roller brushes that prevent hair tangles. Perhaps its most distinctive feature is its flexible dual robotic arms (but no actual arms like on the Roborock Saros Z70). These arms stretch out to reach and clean tight spaces and corners, ensuring notoriously hard-to-reach areas such as around table and couch legs aren't missed.
The Romo series, which has been in development for over four years, launched with three distinct models in China: the all-white Romo S, the Romo A with a transparent robot and white base, and the flagship Romo P, which is fully transparent like a dust-hunting jellyfish, a design reminiscent of Nothing's tech aesthetic.
Another key part to modern robovacs is the base station, and in the DJI's case automatically empties and reloads mop water into their respective tanks, scrubs the mop, collects dust, and sterilizes itself, meaning users can go for extended periods without having to lift a finger.
Pricing for the series starts at approximately $650 (CNY 4,699) for the Romo S, placing it squarely in the premium segment of the market alongside top-tier competitors like Roborock and Ecovacs. While the Romo is currently only available in China, DJI has confirmed plans for a global release later this year.