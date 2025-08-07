DJI's Romo Robot Vacuum Enters The Smart Home Market With Drone Tech





DJI, the Chinese giant renowned for its world-class drones, is ready to clean house...literally. The company has officially launched its first robot vacuum cleaner, called Romo (not to be confused with Tony Romo, the former NFL quarterback-turned-TV-analyst). Adapting millimeter-level obstacle avoidance and navigation from flagship drones and unique industrial design, Romo is aiming to dust the smart home competition.















Zhang Xiaonan, DJI's senior director of corporate strategy, said: "As users increasingly pursue a higher quality of life, their expectations for robot vacuums have gone beyond basic cleaning." Zhang adds that Romo is "DJI's answer: a vacuum cleaner with drone-like intelligence and a zero-intervention user experience."







The arms swing out as part of the sweep brush assembly



Another key part to modern robovacs is the base station, and in the DJI's case automatically empties and reloads mop water into their respective tanks, scrubs the mop, collects dust, and sterilizes itself, meaning users can go for extended periods without having to lift a finger.





Pricing for the series starts at approximately $650 (CNY 4,699) for the Romo S, placing it squarely in the premium segment of the market alongside top-tier competitors like Roborock and Ecovacs. While the Romo is currently only available in China, DJI has confirmed plans for a global release later this year.