DJI Mini 5 Drone Images And Key Specs Take Flight In Leak Ahead Of Launch

Box Dji Mini 5 Pro 😙 pic.twitter.com/ouGi1KmcTj — AnhKiet (@KietN7650) August 1, 2025

One of the latest leaked images and specs of DJI's Mini 5 Pro comes from an unusual source: a trash can at a printing office. Practically overnight, this discarded retail box misprint has given enthusiasts and netizens exciting information to munch on, such as LiDAR obstacle avoidance and a full inch camera, bringing the junior DJI model closer to Mavic Pro territory than ever before.