DJI Mini 5 Drone Images And Key Specs Take Flight In Leak Ahead Of Launch

One of the latest leaked images and specs of DJI's Mini 5 Pro comes from an unusual source: a trash can at a printing office. Practically overnight, this discarded retail box misprint has given enthusiasts and netizens exciting information to munch on, such as LiDAR obstacle avoidance and a full inch camera, bringing the junior DJI model closer to Mavic Pro territory than ever before.
Among some of the juicy specs the alleged retail box has revealed is the rumored inclusion of a one-inch camera sensor, a major leap from the 1/1.3-incher from the Mini 4 Pro
. This upgrade would therefore bring vastly superior image quality, particularly in low-light conditions, and possibly 4K/120 video recording to the masses. The leaked specifications also hint at a "high-quality 48mm Med-Tele Mode," likely meaning an in-sensor crop. The leak also touts true vertical shooting with 225-degree gimbal rotation.
Another star of the show appears to be integrated LiDAR-based omnidirectional obstacle avoidance. A first for the Mini series, LiDAR would allow the craft to navigate complex environments, even at night, which is far safer and more accessible for beginners and seasoned pilots alike. Coupled with upgraded ActiveTrack. the Mini 5 Pro could prove to be a strong challenger even against it's higher-end brethren
.
That said, traditionally the Mini moniker has implied that the craft was below the crucial 250-gram weight threshold (which allows drones to be flown in many regions without extensive registration). The leaked packaging, however, reportedly lacks the "less than 249g" label prominent on previous Mini models and merely states "ultra-light" instead. This wording has sparked speculation that the inclusion of the larger sensor, LiDAR, and potentially beefier batteries might push the drone above 250g. As a consolation, some rumors also suggest DJI might offer two battery options to cater to different regulatory needs.
As for availability, some reports are saying that the initial August 7 release is being pushed back, possibly to September. And in case you missed it, DJI has stopped offering its products officially
in the U.S. until further notice. With the global trade and economy unlikely to change for the better any time soon, the DJI Mini 5 Pro might only be available at certain U.S. online retailers as imports, as is the case with DJI's new Osmo 360 camera
.
Main photo credit: DroneXL