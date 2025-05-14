CATEGORIES
DJI Says Mavic 4 Pro Drone Is Skipping The US But Here's Where You Can Buy It

by Aaron LeongWednesday, May 14, 2025, 10:24 AM EDT
hero mavic 4 pro front
DJI's new and highly capable Mavic 4 Pro drone with a 360-degree rotating gimble with triple cameras has just launched. Packing a 100-megapixel 4/3-inch CMOS sensor tuned by Hasselblad plus twin telephoto cameras, the Mavic 4 Pro is set to be a aerial videographer/photographer's wet dream. However, DJI is pulling a "Not so fast, America!" by not officially selling the quadcopter in the U.S. Maybe tariffs are to blame, but regardless, all is not lost: local pilots can preorder them online at a couple of popular stores (see below, we gotcha).

While DJI hasn't explicitly said, "It's not you, it's me. It's those pesky tariffs," the general consensus points towards the rather turbulent trade winds blowing between the US and China, or the fallout from them, anyway. Despite already possessing FCC certification, DJI officially and vaguely points the finger at "local conditions and the industry environment" for the change in market strategy, but you're not fooling us!

creator combo1
Mavic 4 Pro with Creator Combo controller

But what's the fuss, you may ask? Is the new model really better than the old one? Well, early reactions by foreign reviewers (U.S. reviewers were skipped) seem to be positive for this fourth edition Mavic Pro. Among the significant upgrades, the headlining feature has got to be the Infinity Gimbal, which provides 360 degrees of horizontal rotation and a 70-degree upward tilt. There's this cool trick where the gimbal will rotate for vertical shooting when the screen on the Creator Combo controller is rotated from landscape to portrait.

Within the gimbal are three cameras: a 100MP Hasselblad main camera with a large 4/3 CMOS sensor and a variable aperture of f/2.0 to f/11, complemented with two telephoto lenses: a 48MP mid-tele camera with a 70mm equivalent focal length and a 50MP long-tele camera with a 168mm equivalent focal length. All cameras can capture 4K/60 with 10-bit D-Log, D-Log M, and HLG color profiles. Additionally, the primary cam can also do 6K/60 HDR with 16 stops of dynamic range.

mavic 4 pro1

More changes lie in the crafts flight performance, too. Battery life has been increased to 51 minutes (up from 43 minutes in the Mavic 3 Pro), while transmission range is now a crazy 18.6 miles (30 kilometers)—with 10-bit HDR video at that—thanks to the upgraded O4+ system. Combined that signal stability and safety suite that comprises a front-facing LiDAR sensor and six low-light fisheye sensors for obstacle avoidance up to speeds of 18m/s, the Mavic is dream rig for catching crisp sunsets, harassing wildlife, and filming your neighbor watering her petunias.

Despite not officially sold in the country, somehow Adorama and B&H are two of the only camera stores to allow preorders. The Mavic 4 Pro can be had for $2,700 for the just the base set, $3,550 for the Fly More kit, or $4,650 for the Creator Combo (which includes said rotating-screen controller).
Tags:  drones, quadcopter, dji, mavic 4 pro
