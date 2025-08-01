CATEGORIES
DJI's New Osmo 360 Camera Is Not Officially Available In The US But Here's How To Buy It

by Aaron LeongFriday, August 01, 2025, 10:39 AM EDT
Yesterday, DJI formally unveiled its highly anticipated Osmo 360, a 1-inch 8K-capable professional 360-degree action camera to take on the likes of the Insta360. However, the new product comes with a major caveat: it won't be officially sold in the United States, at least for now. Unofficially, we know where you can get it. More on that in a moment.

For the Osmo 360, perhaps the biggest star of the show is its dual 1/1.1-inch square CMOS sensors, specifically engineered for 360-degree capture. Such a setup is capable of delivering an image field equivalent to a traditional 1-inch sensor while boosting sensor utilization by 25%.

The result is native 8K 360-degree video recording at up to 50 frames per second (fps), a sizeable advantage over many competitors. If you care more about cinematic fluidity, the camera can also capture 4K at 120 fps in single-lens Boost Video mode, offering a still impressive 170-degree field of view, even if it's not full 360.

DJI claims that the Osmo 360 won't just be great at videos, but also in still photography. The action cam is capable of 120MP 360-degree panoramic photos (16K resolution) captures. Its 13.5 stops of dynamic range and an f/1.9 aperture should do well with low-light performance and fast action. Power efficiency is another highlight, with the camera capable of continuous 8K30 recording for up to 100 minutes, and up to 190 minutes for 6K 360-degree video.

Of course, DJI has also integrated tried-and-true stabilization into the mix, including HorizonSteady for level shots regardless of camera rotation, and RockSteady 3.0 for smooth first-person shots. The Osmo 360 is rated at IP68 dust-water resistance and can operate in temperatures as low as -4° Farrenheit (-20° Celcius). The press release did not mention any ability to replace the lens cover should they get damaged or scratched, something which the Insta360 X5 has.

To capture audio, there are four built-in microphones with wind noise reduction. Furthermore, this camera introduces OsmoAudio that allows direct connection to two DJI Mic transmitters for high-sample-rate, professional-grade audio without the need for an external receiver. The camera also has 128GB of internal storage (105GB usable), expandable via microSD, and supports fast data transfer via Wi-Fi 6.0 and USB 3.1.

For all it's exciting newness and features though, the Osmo 360 is absent from direct sales channels in the United States. While DJI hasn't explained why the camera is available globally except in the U.S., it doesn't take a genius to figure out that complexities like tariffs and potential import restrictions have something to do with the decision. 

That said, at least a couple of third-party retailers are accepting U.S. preorders. One of them is Adorama, which has the DJI Osmo 360 Standard Combo listed for $549.99, and the Adventure Combo for $699.99 These are likely import units, so just be aware that they may not carry DJI's after-sales and warranty support in the U.S.
