OnePlus 10 Hasselblad Camera Takes Stunning Photos, Check Out These Sample Shots

OnePlus keeps teasing us with details about its next flagship handset for CES 2022. We saw pictures of the design first, then got the specifications. Now, we have more information on the cameras built into the OnePlus 10 Pro, along with sample photos from the smartphone.

The camera setup features the second generation of Hasselblad’s Camera for Mobile system, with three rear-facing cameras. One of them is a 48MP camera, one is 50MP, and the third is an 8MP camera. The device features dual optical image stabilization and a 32MP front camera.





Astounding Color Reproduction And Fidelity

Thanks to OnePlus’s unique partnership with legendary camera maker Hasselblad, the OnePlus 10 Pro has some amazing features. These include the OnePlus Billion Color Solution and a Hasselblad Pro Mode, now in its second generation, with RAW+ image support.

OnePlus Billion Color Solution greatly improves color depth and fidelity (click to enlarge)

With OnePlus Billion Color Solution, the cameras’ natural color calibration is applied to more than one billion colors, offering full 10-bit color for the first time in a OnePlus device. This provides photos a 25 percent increase in DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, and allows the handset to process 64 times more color than the previous model, the OnePlus 9 Pro. This feature works on all three rear-facing cameras and pretty much removes color banding from your photographs.

The RAW, unedited image, left, compared with the same image after editing (click to enlarge)

In the second-generation Hasselblad Pro Mode, which again works on all three rear cameras, you get 12-bit RAW image format support with Hasselblad Natural Color Solution. There’s also a new RAW format called RAW+, which uses the smartphone’s computational photography elements to help process your RAW images.

Fresh Perspectives for Your Creativity in Photography

The OnePlus 10 Pro also comes with an ultra-wide sensor that can provide your images with a 150-degree field of view, up to four times wider than traditional ultra-wide cameras. This means you can capture even more of the action or scenery in your shots.

The new 150-degree ultra-wide camera offers a much wider shot than a traditional field of view, left.

The 150-degree ultra-wide camera also supports a new fisheye mode, replicating the look of a dedicated specialty lens right from your smartphone. Of course, the ultra-wide camera also supports the more traditional 110-degree field of view with AI distortion correction.

Fisheye mode, new to the OnePlus 10 Pro, offers fresh perspectives and creativity (click to enlarge)

Oh Yeah, It Shoots Video, Too

Next up, the OnePlus 10 Pro debuts Movie Mode. You can adjust ISO, shutter speed, and more, both before and during video capture. Movie Mode allows you to film in a LOG format without a preset picture profile, giving videographers more flexibility and power for post-production editing. This LOG format also gives the video greater dynamic range along with more information in shadows and highlights.