DJI’s Avata 2 Drone Targets Novice Pilots Who Want To Fly Like The Pros
DJI has announced the launch of its Avata 2 FPV drone that the company touts as being an “all thrills, no frills experience.” The new drone launches along with the new DJI Goggles 3 and DJI Motion 3 joystick, making for an excellent starter kit.
The experience of flying a drone high above the surface and capturing breathtaking views has enamored and captured the hearts of more than a few enthusiasts. However, the DJI Avata 2 brings an all new experience to anyone who has never flown an FPV drone, immersing them in adventures in the sky like none other. Toss in DJI’s new Motion 3 joystick and DJI Googles 3, and with one-push flip the drone will perform aerial front/back flips that that aims to give the user the feeling of being inside the cockpit of a fighter jet.
The DJI Avata 2 features a bigger sensor than its predecessor. The 1/1.3-inch CMOS Super-Wide-Angle 12MP camera also expands on the dynamic range available and performs better in low-light scenarios. According to DJI, its ultra-wide-angle lens allows for a viewing angle of up to 155 degrees, offering up unique perspectives and tight shots. The camera also enables immersive aerial photography and HDR videography at up to 4K/60fps, as well as slow-motion footage at 2.7K/120fps.
Combined with the DJI Motion 3, pilots new to the experience are given the power to flip, drift, and roll with little effort on the pilot’s part. One-Push Flip gives users the ability to capture footage while performing 360-degree front/back flips. One-Push Roll provides incredible shots as the drone rolls to the right or left. Finally, One-Push 180 Degree Drift makes high-speed lateral drifts spinning 180 degrees past objects seem easy, according to DJI.
DJI’s Goggle 3 features adjustable diopters and two micro-OLED screens that support a 10-bit enhanced display, with up-to-100Hz refresh rate. The googles are also equipped with binocular cameras that deliver the surrounding environment, which can be superimposed with the live feed from the aircraft at the same time. This allows pilots situational awareness without needing to remove the goggles.
The DJI Avata 2 comes equipped with 46GB of internal storage, capable of 90 minutes of 1080p/60fps video, while being transmitted to another device up to 5m away. It has an estimated max flight time of 23 minutes, and supports PD fast charging. The all new O4 video transmission offers up to 13km of maximum video transmission distance, with a transmission latency as low as 24ms, at 1080p/100fps high-definition quality.
The all new DJI Avata 2 Fly More Combo is available for purchase now on DJI’s website for $999 (single battery combo with DJI Googles 3 and DJI RC Motion 3 joystick), and $1,199 (3 battery combo with DJI Goggles 3 and DJI RC Motion 3 joystick), as well as the drone itself selling for $489.