DIY PS5 Controller Dongle Unlocks Wireless Adaptive Triggers and Haptics on PC
Fortunately for u/SlaveKnightSoman and other players, a solution already exists in the form of GitHub user awalol's DS5Dongle script. Using that script in conjunction with a Raspberry Pi Pico 2W will restore full DualSense functionality on a PC even when used wirelessly, though you'll need to pair to the Pico 2W dongle rather than your PC's Bluetooth as you normally would. A video showcasing the functionality was uploaded to the r/Raspberry_Pi subreddit and has since caught a lot of attention, doubling as both a great quality of life improvement for DualSense gamers and a good way to show the utility of the humble Raspberry Pi Pico 2W.
For those of you wanting to recreate these results for yourself, you'll be relieved to know that the Pi Pico 2W is available for fairly cheap on Amazon, at only $16.31 USD at time of writing. This price point has remained flat over the past year, so it's unlikely that it will increase any time soon. For players who want to utilize DualSense to its fullest on PS5-to-PC ports without being tethered by a USB cable, it's an inexpensive tweak that goes a long way.
What You Need For Wireless DualSense PS5 Controller With Adaptive Triggers and Haptic Feedback on PC:
- A DualSense Controller
- A Raspberry Pi Pico 2W
- awalol's DS5Dongle script from GitHub
Image Credit: u/SlaveKnightSoman on Reddit