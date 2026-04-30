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DIY PS5 Controller Dongle Unlocks Wireless Adaptive Triggers and Haptics on PC

by Chris HarperThursday, April 30, 2026, 02:00 PM EDT
hero dualsense wireless adaptive
If you're a fan of the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller on PC, you aren't alone. With the help of Steam Input, you can easily utilize the controller's gyro and touchpad functionality to your heart's content, and certain PlayStation Studios games even support the controller's adaptive triggers and haptic feedback functions natively. However, if you're like Reddit user u/SlaveKnightSoman, you may have noticed that those latter two functionalities, which are highly favored by PlayStation 5 players, don't work over wireless connection on the PC. This is down to a limitation in Windows' Bluetooth stack that doesn't support 4-channel audio bandwidth like the PlayStation 5 or Linux.

Fortunately for u/SlaveKnightSoman and other players, a solution already exists in the form of GitHub user awalol's DS5Dongle script. Using that script in conjunction with a Raspberry Pi Pico 2W will restore full DualSense functionality on a PC even when used wirelessly, though you'll need to pair to the Pico 2W dongle rather than your PC's Bluetooth as you normally would. A video showcasing the functionality was uploaded to the r/Raspberry_Pi subreddit and has since caught a lot of attention, doubling as both a great quality of life improvement for DualSense gamers and a good way to show the utility of the humble Raspberry Pi Pico 2W.

reddit dualsense wireless adaptive

For those of you wanting to recreate these results for yourself, you'll be relieved to know that the Pi Pico 2W is available for fairly cheap on Amazon, at only $16.31 USD at time of writing. This price point has remained flat over the past year, so it's unlikely that it will increase any time soon. For players who want to utilize DualSense to its fullest on PS5-to-PC ports without being tethered by a USB cable, it's an inexpensive tweak that goes a long way.

What You Need For Wireless DualSense PS5 Controller With Adaptive Triggers and Haptic Feedback on PC:
Note: PlayStation 5's DualSense features are fully supported over Bluetooth under Linux through the hid-playstation kernel driver, which also works with Steam Input. This dongle and script are only needed for Windows players.

Image Credit: u/SlaveKnightSoman on Reddit
Tags:  Sony, PlayStation, PC gaming, modding, playstation 5
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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