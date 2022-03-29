Discounted Xbox Series X Consoles Are Now Available From Microsoft With A Caveat

Likewise, there are several controller options...

Xbox Wireless Controller Carbon Black: $49.99 (down from $49.99)

$49.99 (down from $49.99) Xbox Wireless Controller Carbon Robot White: $49.99 (down from $49.99)

$49.99 (down from $49.99) Xbox Wireless Controller Carbon Shock Blue: $49.99 (down from $49.99)

$49.99 (down from $49.99) Xbox Wireless Controller Carbon Pulse Red: $59.99

$59.99 Xbox Wireless Controller Carbon Electric Volt: $59.99 (down from $64.99)

$59.99 (down from $64.99) Xbox Wireless Controller Carbon + USB-C Cable: $59.99

$59.99 Xbox Wireless Controller - Daystrike Camo Special Edition: $69.99

$69.99 Xbox Wireless Controller - Aqua Shift Special Edition: $69.99

$69.99 Xbox Adaptive Controller: $99.99

$99.99 Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2: $139.99 (down from $179.99)

The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is an awesome gamepad and the discounted rate is the cheapest around right now. Otherwise, if you're just after the least expensive bundle, you're looking at $543.97 with Assassin's Creed Valhalla and any of the standard controller options.





Anyway, if you're interested, there you. And if not, keep checking back to Hot Hardware as we'll continue to track console restocks and deals as we spot them.

