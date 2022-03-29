Discounted Xbox Series X Consoles Are Now Available From Microsoft With A Caveat
The console shortage might not be completely over, but there are signs the situation is definitely improving. For example, last week we wrote about the Xbox Series X being in stock at Walmart, and there have been several inventory replenishes since then (including this morning, though it's out of stock again at the time of this writing). And now today, we're seeing Microsoft sell the Xbox Series X at a discount in its webstore.
There are caveats, naturally. What's up for grabs a certified refurbished Xbox Series X. Yeah, it's a refurb, though at least it's a first-party one. Microsoft ensures the console you're buying "has been put through a rigorous certification process, tested to confirmed it's working properly, and inspected for hardware and cosmetic quality."
The second caveat is the warranty. Microsoft's warranty term on the refurbished console is just 90 days instead of the 1-year guarantee you get when buying new. That's a bit disappointing, giving the verbiage Microsoft spends on its "rigorous certification process." Still, that's at least enough time to put the console through its paces and make sure everything works (games, HDR, video playback, the disc drive, and so forth).
Finally, this is a bundle offer, albeit at a lower starting price than buying new. The console itself is $469.99 at Microsoft instead of $499.99. Then you have to add a game and a second controller. Here are the game options, starting with the least expensive...
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla: $23.99 (down from $59.99)
- Elden Ring: $59.99
- Resident Evil Village: $59.99
- Cyberpunk 2077: $59.99
- Monopoly Plus + Monopoly Madness: $49.99
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human: $59.99
- Farming Simulator 22: $59.99
- Riders Republic: $59.99
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles: $59.99
- Jurassic World Evolution 2: $59.99
- Life is Strange: True Colors: $59.99
Note that these are all digital downloads, not physical copies. It's not a bad proposition if, say, you were already interested in a game like Elden Ring and had planned on purchasing anyway. Otherwise, the cheapest option is Assassin's Creed Valhalla.
Likewise, there are several controller options...
- Xbox Wireless Controller Carbon Black: $49.99 (down from $49.99)
- Xbox Wireless Controller Carbon Robot White: $49.99 (down from $49.99)
- Xbox Wireless Controller Carbon Shock Blue: $49.99 (down from $49.99)
- Xbox Wireless Controller Carbon Pulse Red: $59.99
- Xbox Wireless Controller Carbon Electric Volt: $59.99 (down from $64.99)
- Xbox Wireless Controller Carbon + USB-C Cable: $59.99
- Xbox Wireless Controller - Daystrike Camo Special Edition: $69.99
- Xbox Wireless Controller - Aqua Shift Special Edition: $69.99
- Xbox Adaptive Controller: $99.99
- Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2: $139.99 (down from $179.99)
The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is an awesome gamepad and the discounted rate is the cheapest around right now. Otherwise, if you're just after the least expensive bundle, you're looking at $543.97 with Assassin's Creed Valhalla and any of the standard controller options.
Anyway, if you're interested, there you. And if not, keep checking back to Hot Hardware as we'll continue to track console restocks and deals as we spot them.