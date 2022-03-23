Elden Ring Patch Fixes Maddening Game-Breaking Death Loop Exploit
Is your Tarnished currently swimming through an endless void? There is now a fix for that. The latest Elden Ring patch prevents players from getting stuck in the notorious infinite death loop.
Elden Ring patch 1.03.2 specifically fixes a “a bug in multiplayer that allowed players to teleport others to incorrect map coordinates.” The game features co-op multiplayer and competitive PVP modes. One mode allows you to work collaboratively with friends while the other permits players to “invade” your map and attack you. Some individuals were taking advantage of a bug that permitted them to change a host’s respawn location to an out-of-bounds area. The host’s game would crash and then they were stuck in a death loop upon logging back in.
Players discovered a few workarounds but none of them were ideal. The patch provides an overall much better fix. Unfortunately, it is unclear what will happen to players who are already endlessly spinning through the void, but the patch should at least prevent future players from meeting such a fate.
The endless death loop seemed to only be a problem that plagued PC players, but the patch is available on PC and consoles and is required for online play. Players will know that the have successfully applied the update when they see the following in the lower right hand corner of the Title Screen:
Images courtesy of FromSoftware
The patch also addresses several other issues. It fixes “a bug that sometime prevented players from advancing NPC Nepheli Loux’s questline,” one that caused your player to die if you tried to descend from a spot near Bestial Sanctum, and one that prevented Ash of War, Endure from fully taking effect. FromSoftware promises that there will continue to be additional “improvement updates in the future so that you can enjoy Elden Ring more comfortably.”
- App Ver. 1.03.2
- Regulation Ver. 1.03.2
