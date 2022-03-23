CATEGORIES
home News
by Brittany GoettingWednesday, March 23, 2022, 10:20 AM EDT

Elden Ring Patch Fixes Maddening Game-Breaking Death Loop Exploit

elden ring battle
Is your Tarnished currently swimming through an endless void? There is now a fix for that. The latest Elden Ring patch prevents players from getting stuck in the notorious infinite death loop.

Elden Ring patch 1.03.2 specifically fixes a “a bug in multiplayer that allowed players to teleport others to incorrect map coordinates.” The game features co-op multiplayer and competitive PVP modes. One mode allows you to work collaboratively with friends while the other permits players to “invade” your map and attack you. Some individuals were taking advantage of a bug that permitted them to change a host’s respawn location to an out-of-bounds area. The host’s game would crash and then they were stuck in a death loop upon logging back in.

Players discovered a few workarounds but none of them were ideal. The patch provides an overall much better fix. Unfortunately, it is unclear what will happen to players who are already endlessly spinning through the void, but the patch should at least prevent future players from meeting such a fate.

elden ring rest
The patch also addresses several other issues. It fixes “a bug that sometime prevented players from advancing NPC Nepheli Loux’s questline,” one that caused your player to die if you tried to descend from a spot near Bestial Sanctum, and one that prevented Ash of War, Endure from fully taking effect. FromSoftware promises that there will continue to be additional “improvement updates in the future so that you can enjoy Elden Ring more comfortably.”

The endless death loop seemed to only be a problem that plagued PC players, but the patch is available on PC and consoles and is required for online play. Players will know that the have successfully applied the update when they see the following in the lower right hand corner of the Title Screen:
  • App Ver. 1.03.2
  • Regulation Ver. 1.03.2
FromSoftware released another Elden Ring patch roughly a week ago that addressed other problems in the game. This particular patch buffed quite a few of the sorceries, but it also nerfed the popular Mimic Tear Ash. Elden Ring Version Update 1.03 especially focused on adding quest phases for various NPCs and fixing a few NPC bugs.

Images courtesy of FromSoftware
Tags:  bandai-namco, fromsoftware, elden-ring
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
What Are You Playing Now?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment