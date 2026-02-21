Discord Drops Persona After Users Blast UK Age Checks And Data Practices
Even so, Discord confirmed in a statement to Ars Technica that it wouldn't be working with Persona any longer and that its temporary run within the UK using Persona as an age assurance vendor lasted less than a month. While the specific concerns regarding Persona will be eliminated by this move, the "teen-by-default" policy and push for intrusive age verification remains. At the same time, these age verification techniques are becoming more common across the web, as politicians push for a less-anonymous, age-gated Internet.
This has left Persona in a fairly unfortunate position. CEO Rick Song took to social media to engage with critics, including one of the hackers who revealed the OpenAI database present within the exposed frontend code. The hacker in question, named Celeste @vmfunc on X/Twitter, eventually agreed that some of the flagged security concerns were not severe. The entire email exchange was posted publicly on X/Twitter and reported on by Ars Technica. The exchange between hacker and CEO seemed to reflect good faith on behalf of both parties, though as Celeste notes, "Unfortunately, there is no way I can fully trust you (Song) here and you know this." However, Celeste and the other hackers also stated that they found "zero references" to ICE or other entities concerning critics within the source files they found.