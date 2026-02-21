CATEGORIES
home News

Discord Drops Persona After Users Blast UK Age Checks And Data Practices

by Chris HarperSaturday, February 21, 2026, 02:47 PM EDT
hero discord bot
Discord has drawn significant criticism lately, thanks to a major data breach in October and the debut of a new "Teen-By-Default" policy, which will require select users to verify their age by uploading a government issued ID. At the root of the criticism was Discord's involvement with Persona, an "age assurance" firm partially funded by controversial Palantir co-founder Peter Thiel. Hackers found that some of Persona's frontend code was seemingly tied to US government surveillance efforts, including an apparent OpenAI-powered watchlist database. This led to speculation that Persona could be tied to immigration enforcement (ICE) and government intelligence agencies, though Persona has denied those claims and clarified that Peter Thiel is only an investor and not involved with its operations.

Even so, Discord confirmed in a statement to Ars Technica that it wouldn't be working with Persona any longer and that its temporary run within the UK using Persona as an age assurance vendor lasted less than a month. While the specific concerns regarding Persona will be eliminated by this move, the "teen-by-default" policy and push for intrusive age verification remains. At the same time, these age verification techniques are becoming more common across the web, as politicians push for a less-anonymous, age-gated Internet.

discord age verify

This has left Persona in a fairly unfortunate position. CEO Rick Song took to social media to engage with critics, including one of the hackers who revealed the OpenAI database present within the exposed frontend code. The hacker in question, named Celeste @vmfunc on X/Twitter, eventually agreed that some of the flagged security concerns were not severe. The entire email exchange was posted publicly on X/Twitter and reported on by Ars Technica. The exchange between hacker and CEO seemed to reflect good faith on behalf of both parties, though as Celeste notes, "Unfortunately, there is no way I can fully trust you (Song) here and you know this." However, Celeste and the other hackers also stated that they found "zero references" to ICE or other entities concerning critics within the source files they found.
Tags:  security, cybersecurity, discord
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment