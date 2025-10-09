CATEGORIES
home News

Discord Responds To 3rd-Party Data Breach Claims, Rejects Hacker Ransom Demand

by Alan VelascoThursday, October 09, 2025, 02:35 PM EDT
discord data breach age verification hero
Discord, the latest company to be hit with a data breach, is on the defensive after the group responsible for the attack made statements to Bleeping Computer regarding the extent of the intrusion. Because the company is refusing to pay a ransom demand, it could mean the release of sensitive data impacting several million users, including government IDs and payment information.

Specifically, the hackers are claiming that they are in possession of data belonging to 5.5 million users, 2.1 million of which have had photos of their government issued IDs stolen. Discord, however, is pushing back on these claims, saying that “of the accounts impacted globally, we have identified approximately 70,000 users that may have had government-ID photos exposed.” There's a difference of two orders of magnitude in those two numbers.

discord data breach age verification body

Assuming Discord is being honest, this is likely a pressure tactic being deployed by these threat actors, who say that they attempted to come to an agreement with the company for a ransom payment. However, the talks apparently broke down after a few days, leading to the attackers go public with the situation. Despite this pressure, Discord is adamant it won’t be coughing up any cash, saying that “we will not reward those responsible for their illegal actions."

Unfortunately, this all stems from Discord collecting this kind of data for age verification checks necessary in certain jurisdictions. Security experts warned that these types of scenarios would be more likely to occur, as hackers now know that companies might have vast stores of this type of sensitive personal information, making them tempting targets for malicious groups or individuals.

Data breaches like this one are almost assuredly going to become commonplace as more governments decide that companies need to conduct age verification checks. Companies will continue to claim that this data will be handled in a safe manner, but it seems inevitable that there will be a weak link somewhere in the process that can be exploited by those with malicious intent.
Tags:  security, cybersecurity, data-breach, discord
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment