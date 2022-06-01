Diablo Immortal Says The Hell With Waiting, Launches Early On Android And iOS





Blizzard Entertainment is sticking to its story that, officially, Diablo Immortal is still launching on June 2 (tomorrow) on mobile. The hell with that, though—you can head over to Google's Play Store or Apple's App Store and download the game to your Android or iOS device and play it, for free, right this very moment.





It's an unexpected early launch, and in a recent Twitter post, Blizzard concedes that while Diablo Immortal is still set to launch on June 2 at 10:00am PT (1:00pm ET), some players "may see it populate on servers even sooner."





Most fans of the series would have been fine to wait another day as originally scheduled, given that it's been over a decade since the last new installment (not counting the remastered Diablo II: Resurrected released in 2021). But that's no longer necessary, at least if you're willing to play on mobile. The PC version, as far as we know, is still set to unlock tomorrow in beta form.







Diablo Immortal launch screen on iOS







A little over a month ago, Blizzard said Diablo Immortal "will be the largest Diablo game we've released," with more zones to explore (eight in total), more unique encounters, and what promised to be more "satisfying ways to cut down demons."







"Immortal is also the first Blizzard game to be built from the ground up for mobile, delivering the same AAA demon-slaying experience you love but to be played from anywhere," Blizzard said.





Looking at some early reviews in progress, Diablo Immortal is garnering praise for its gameplay and controls on mobile, and criticism for the in-game economy. The latter has been a point of controversy even before the early release, with Belgium and the Netherlands blocking the game's launch over their respective loot box laws.





We haven't had a chance to look at it ourselves yet, other than to verify that it is actually available to download, install, and play today (we slapped it on an iPhone XS Max). As for the release on PC, it will launch in free-to-play form there as well, and for a first time in a Diablo game it will support movement using the WASD keys.



