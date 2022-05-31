Diablo Immortal Launch Blocked In Belgium And Netherlands Over Loot Box Laws

This is a rather vague statement, but an Activision Blizzard employee provided more insight, as detailed in a customer support chat posted to Reddit.





“The loot boxes in the game are against the law in your country, so unless the gambling restrictions change, the game will not be released in the Netherlands and Belgium," the support rep noted. The rep also stated that any person from the Netherlands or Belgium who attempts to download the game may face legal repercussions or may be banned from the game. They noted that players have been banned in the past when similar situations occurred.