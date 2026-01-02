CATEGORIES
Deus Ex Lead Voice Actor Blames 'Psychopath' Owners For No New Game

by Chris HarperFriday, January 02, 2026, 01:44 PM EDT
hero mankind divided jensen
In a poignant reminder that some of a game's biggest fans are the people who actually work on them, Deus Ex: Human Revolution and Mankind Divided voice actor Elias Toufexis sounded off about the lack of a Deus Ex sequel, after teasing some upcoming projects coming this year. Elias Toufexis, known best as the voice actor for the Deus Ex main character Adam Jensen, teased his role in the upcoming Marathon remake and three other titles currently under NDA, but set to release in 2026. After the tease, he noted that there was "no Deus Ex because the people in charge are psychopaths".


Ouch. According to rumors, a proper sequel to Mankind Divided was in development at some point, but canceled due to the poor sales of the 2016 title. Another potential wrench in the works was the sale of Eidos Montreal to Embracer Group from previous owner Square Enix. Since Embracer Group was also affected by the mass industry layoffs in 2024, the game seems to have been canceled. Unless Embracer or another publisher steps up, the series may truly be dead in the water.

It's a pity, especially for those familiar with the original Deus Ex release in 2000, developed by Ion Storm and published by Eidos Montreal. The game was considered a seminal cyberpunk action RPG for its time, and Human Revolution also received high critical praise, but the lackluster sales of Mankind Divided seem to have effectively killed the series.

Considering the release and relative success of the recent Deus Ex remaster, there may still be hope for the beloved franchise, though. But with a wave of more popular, higher budget cyberpunk action RPGs like Cyberpunk 2077 hitting the market, Deus Ex's place in the industry may have already been filled.
