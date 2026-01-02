Deus Ex Lead Voice Actor Blames 'Psychopath' Owners For No New Game
....no Deus Ex because the people in charge are psychopaths.— Elias Toufexis (@EliasToufexis) January 1, 2026
Ouch. According to rumors, a proper sequel to Mankind Divided was in development at some point, but canceled due to the poor sales of the 2016 title. Another potential wrench in the works was the sale of Eidos Montreal to Embracer Group from previous owner Square Enix. Since Embracer Group was also affected by the mass industry layoffs in 2024, the game seems to have been canceled. Unless Embracer or another publisher steps up, the series may truly be dead in the water.
It's a pity, especially for those familiar with the original Deus Ex release in 2000, developed by Ion Storm and published by Eidos Montreal. The game was considered a seminal cyberpunk action RPG for its time, and Human Revolution also received high critical praise, but the lackluster sales of Mankind Divided seem to have effectively killed the series.
Considering the release and relative success of the recent Deus Ex remaster, there may still be hope for the beloved franchise, though. But with a wave of more popular, higher budget cyberpunk action RPGs like Cyberpunk 2077 hitting the market, Deus Ex's place in the industry may have already been filled.