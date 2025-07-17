Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 2.3 Brings Support For FSR 4 And XeSS 2, Console VRR And More
Today, CDPR released Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.3, and it's packed with goodies as densely as Night City's apartment blocks. The improvements come in two flavors, technical and gameplay. Because we're all geeks here, we're going to talk about the tech stuff, of course.
AMD and Intel owners will be happy to hear that Cyberpunk 2077 now supports FSR 3.1's frame generation capabilities, so anyone with a compatible graphics card of whatever brand can enjoy high, smooth framerates. The game already supported NVIDIA's DLSS FG, but adding FSR 3.1 FG support brings the feature to all graphics cards. Additionally, the game now supports AMD FSR4 upscaling too, with the help of an upcoming AMD graphics driver. In the event that FSR's upscaling is not to your liking, you now have the option of using XeSS 2.0 and its frame generation capabilities.
On that note, Intel GPU owners can now enjoy HDR10+ on supported chips, and the game is a perfect showcase for the beauty of HDR with a capable monitor or TV. The HDR calibration screen now has clearer labeling, and the preview has been improved, so you should give that a shot. While you're in the settings menu, also check out the depth-of-field improvements and the new color filter for your preferred look.
Become a literal passenger in Night City with the cab service.
There's good news for platforms other than the PC, too. If you're playing Cyberpunk 2077 on a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series console, there's now VRR support for smooth framerates. And finally, Mac gamers can get in on the fun, as the game finally has native support on the platform. You can buy the game on the Mac App Store and third-party stores, but if you already own it in GOG, Steam, or Epic Games Store, you can just fire it up on your Mac now.
Apple's computers have historically had minimal GPUs, the the contemporary M-series chips are a different story though. You'll need at least an M1 Mac with 16 GB of RAM, though CDPR recommends at least an M3 Pro for a proper experience. It hasn't been that long since "Mac gaming" was an internet meme, and yet today you can play Cyberpunk 2077, one of the contemporary gaming's technical showcases.
As for the game itself, the spankin' new feature is AutoDrive, which is basically Tesla's FSD, but in game. With AutoDrive, you can get into your vehicle, set a destination, and the vehicle will drive itself there. The only limitation is you can't enable it if you're in combat or the vehicle's heavily damaged. As an added bonus, if you don't set a particular destination, the vehicle will take you through a tour of Night City so you can enjoy the gorgeous vistas. If you want the full chauffeur experience, you can also summon a Delamain self-driving cab.
There are also lots of improvements for Photo Mode, with 27 new skinnable NPCs, and you can change V's outfit for photos, as well. There are four new vehicles and the respective sub-quests to obtain them, and you can paint them all in Rayfield's CrystalCoat, a semi-glossy shading with configurable colors.