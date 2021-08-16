Destiny 2 Guide: How To Prepare For Next Week's Season 15 Debut
There is a little over one week left of Destiny 2’s Season of the Splicer. Although we know nothing about the plot of Season 15, Bungie has provided a lot of information about upcoming weapons, armor, mod, and UI changes. Here is everything you need to know to prepare for Destiny 2’s Season 15.
Turn in those Vanguard Tokens Now
Guardians should turn in all of their Vanguard tokens before the new season starts on August 24th. The Vanguard reputation system is receiving a much needed update that will resemble the current Crucible and Gambit reputation systems. Vanguard tokens do not provide great rewards, but you will at the very least get some armor and weapon pieces you can dismantle for Legendary Shards.
Prep for the New Champion Mods
Bungie has partially revealed all of the Champion Mods that Guardians can expect during Season 15. They are as follows:
- Anti-Barrier Auto Rifle
- Overload Bow
- Unstoppable Pulse Rifle
- Unstoppable Sidearm
- Unstoppable Fusion Rifle/Linear Fusion Rifle
- Overload Sword
However, there are plenty of good Auto Rifles in the game even without these perks. Exotic Auto Rifle Sweet Business and its Catalyst could be especially useful in higher level content. Many are also fans of Legendary Auto Rifles Chroma Rush, Gnawing Hunger, and Shadow Price. You can still decode Umbral Engarms this season if you have not yet gotten your ideal Chroma Rush roll.
Happy Champion hunting, Guardians.— Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) August 11, 2021
Season of the [REDACTED] arrives August 24. pic.twitter.com/W6obq5ZyLj
Reevaluate Your Exotic Armor
Bungie is buffing and nerfing quite a few exotic armor pieces during the next season. Their goal is to “increase the variety of fun and powerful choices available to players in PvE and PvP alike.” Here are the Exotic Armor pieces we think will deserve more of your attention. If you do not already have a great roll on of these pieces you should definitely pay a visit to Xûr when he is selling them.
- Stormdancer's Brace: Now also refunds up to 50% of your Super energy after your Super ends, based on the number of kills.
- The Bombardiers: The bomb now has a secondary effect based on your subclass type: Blind for Arc, Burn for Solar, Slow for Stasis, Suppress for Void (Note: The suppression will not affect a Guardian in Super).
- Graviton Forfeit: Increased the bonus invisibility duration. The melee regeneration speed now increases based on the number of enemies near you. While you are invisible, your Recovery is greatly increased, and your weapons reload more quickly.
- Lucky Pants: Added intrinsic Hand Cannon Holster mod, replaced previous functionality with the following-- "When you ready a fully-loaded Hand Cannon that deals Kinetic damage or damage matching your subclass energy type, for a short time each hit against a combatant from that Hand Cannon increases the damage of the next shot.
- Precious Scars: Will now also create a burst of healing and bonus Recovery around you whenever you kill an enemy with a weapon whose damage type matches your subclass type.
- Icefall Mantle: Removed the slower class ability recharge scalar.
- Verity's Brow: Changed to trigger when you get a weapon kill that matches your subclass energy type.Increased grenade damage bonus to 20% per stack (up from 10%).
- The Stag: Grants damage reduction to allied Guardians standing in your Rifts. 25% against combatants, 15% against players.
- Promethium Spur: Has additional functionality-- While standing in a Rift, Solar weapon kills give you class ability energy. When your class ability energy is full, Solar weapon kills consume that energy and spawn a combination healing/empowering Rift at the target's location.
Housekeeping
There are several items you will want to claim before you jump into Season 15. Make sure to get your Season 14 Bungie Rewards and Season 14 Seasonal Challenges. You should also claim all of your Valor rewards, Infamy rewards, and Splicer Servitor Engrams. If you have not already done so, this is your last chance to grab your Season of the Chosen Season Pass items on Bungie’s Previous Season’s webpage. All of these items will disappear once the new season arrives.
Are you exicted for Season 15? Let us know in the comments below.
Images courtesy of Bungie.
