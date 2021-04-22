Destiny 2 How-To Guide: Obtaining The Heir Apparent And Its Catalyst

Heir Apparent is an exotic machine gun with two main perks. Heavy Slug Thrower requires players to spin up the weapon by clicking down on the aim button. Once fired up, the machine gun will shower your enemies with bullets. The second perk is Armor of the Colossus. It grants the user an arc shield if the weapon was spun up while the Guardian was at full health.The Catalyst of course allows the weapon to generate Orbs of Power. However, it also grants a perk called Legion’s Bulwark. This perk increases the durability of the Arch Shield and will partially reload the weapon’s magazine if the shield is destroyed.

Bronze: 1 point

Silver: 2 points

Gold: 5 points

Platinum: 15 points

The Heir Apparent Catalyst quest randomly drops when Guardians turn in Gold or Platinum medals to the Podium during the Guardian Games. The completion of Contender Cards, Platinum Cards, and various Triumphs are your best way to increase your chances of receiving the Catalyst quest. Guardians can only hold three Gold and Platinum medals at once in the Medal Case they receive from Eva Levante at the beginning of the Guardian Games. Make sure to therefore frequently turn in those medals.The first step of the Catalyst Quest will require Guardians to earn fifty medal points in total. Medal points are earned by completing “Medals” (function similarly to bounties) from Eva Levante, Contender Cards, and Triumphs. Here is the point breakdown:Guardians should therefore focus on acquiring Gold and Platinum medals. We personally found that the Nightfall Contender Card was fairly simple and quick to complete.Once Guardians have earned fifty medal points, they will be tasked with completing Contender Cards. Merely complete three of your favorite Contender Cards. Remember that you can only complete one Contender Card at a time. However, several Contender Cards could feasibly be completed in a few hours.Guardians will then need to earn 90 “Competitive Spirit” by killing enemies with a machine gun during the Daily Focus playlist activity. We would recommend grabbing your machine gun of choice and waiting until Gambit or Strikes is the Daily Focus. This will be the best way to rake in those 90 “Competitive Spirits.” Guardians will unlock the Catalyst once they have completed this step. The Catalyst can be equipped once Guardians have used the machine gun to kill 700 enemies.Images courtesy of Bungie.