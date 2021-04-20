Destiny 2 Guardian Games 2021 Guide: What To Know About This Epic Olympics-Style Event



Light the torches! It is time to find out whether Titans will once again reign supreme or if Hunters or Warlocks will rise to the challenge. Here is everything you need to know about the Destiny 2 2021 Guardian Games.

What are the Guardian Games?

The Guardian Games is a free event that is available to all players, regardless of whether they own the season pass. It is essentially the Destiny 2 version of the Olympics. The event was first held in 2020 and was popular enough that it was brought back again this year. The Guardian Games will begin today, April 20th, and will last until May 11th. There will be a “closing ceremony” on May 7th which will announce the victor. Like last year, a commemorative statue that celebrates the victor will be on display in the Tower for the year.



Last year, Guardians could flip-flop between their various characters. However, this year they will need to choose one class. Make sure that you are content to compete with whatever class you choose today.



How do the Guardian Games Work?





There are a couple of ways to earn these points. First, Guardians can pick up “Medals” and a “Medal Case” from Eva Levante. These medals can be gold, silver, or bronze and function similarly to bounties. These medals will need to be turned once their case is “full” to the podium in the Tower. Any more earned medals will be lost. Guardians will earn points for their team once they turn in these medals and a chance at receiving an “event package.”



Medals have the following values:

Bronze: 1 Point

Silver: 2 Points

Gold: 5 Points

Platinum: 15 Points Everyone’s points will at first count for the same value. However, the third place team each day will eventually be given a 10% bonus. Bungie believes that this scoring system should allow the competition to “tighten up quickly.”





Second, Guardians can also collect “laurels” by completing all the usual activities. These laurels need to be physically collected by the player unless they are playing Gambit or Crucible. Laurels that are earned through Gambit or Crucible will automatically go into the player’s inventory.



These laurels can then be used to purchase “Contender Cards.” Guardians can only have one Contender Card at a time. This Contender Card will require Guardians to complete objectives in strikes, Crucible, and Gambit. Guardians who complete these objectives will be awarded Gold Medal.



There will also be a Platinum Contender Card that will require Guardians to complete objectives in Nightfalls, Survival, and Trials. Players who finish Platinum Contender Cards will receive an “All-Star status” and a “special reward” at the next podium ceremony.

Guardians will be given modifiers that depend on their daily ranking. They are as follows:

Gold: Health, shields, and recovery are increased. Kinetic weapons deal more damage.

Silver: Melee abilities recharge faster. Elemental damage increased from Guardian sources. More Heavy ammo available.

Bronze: Grenade abilities deal more damage and recharge much faster. Elemental damage increased from Guardian sources.



There are also negative modifiers that are intended to make the strikes more challenging for those who are placed silver and gold. They are based off of whatever team is in third place. Silver will only get one modifier that is based off of bronze, while Gold will get two modifiers based off of bronze and silver. They are as follows:



Titan

Bronze: Combatant melee attacks deal more damage.

Silver: Combatant melee attacks deal significantly more damage. Warlock

Bronze: Incoming damage increased while airborne.

Silver: Incoming damage increased significantly while airborne. Hunter

Bronze: Radar is disabled.

Silver: Radar is disabled and combatants don't flinch when damaged.



Weekly Podium Ceremonies



Third place receives a bronze glow.

Second place receives a silver glow.

First place receives a gold glow.

All-Stars receive a platinum glow. There will be a major closing ceremony that will last from May 7th to May 11th. Bungie has not yet provided additional details about this closing ceremony.





Heir Apparent and Other Rewards