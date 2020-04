Tips On How To Dominate Destiny 2: Shadowkeep Guardian Games

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games have been postponed, but a new Destiny 2 event is just getting started.



First and foremost, the Guardian Games are free and open to all Destiny 2 players. You do not need a Season Pass to participate in the games. The Guardian Games will open on April 21st during the weekly reset and will end on May 21st at the weekly reset. Bungie recommends that players log in a little early on April 21st to make sure that they have successfully installed Update 2.8.1. This update is required to participate in the event.

How to Earn Points For Your Class In Guardian Games







Players will want to pick up and turn-in completed medals to Eva Levante in the Tower. Completed medals increase your class' score. Please keep in mind that Eva’s daily reward packages are only available to players that turn in at least one medal each day. These reward packages also do not stack.



Laurels will be dropped by other players during activities. However, laurels will not drop in Gambit or Crucible until the end of the match. It is important to note that unrecovered laurels will not be sent to the Postmaster. Players will therefore want to keep a special eye out for the laurels.

All Classes Are Not Created Equal Nor Are Class Medals





Some players are concerned that the Hunters will dominate. The Hunter class is currently the most popular class in Destiny 2.



At the start of the event, each player will receive a special class item. The color of these class items will change everyday depending on each class’ current ranking. The first place team’s class item will be gold, the second place class item will be silver, and the third place team’s class item will be bronze. The total cumulative points will be added up at the end of the event, and the color of the class item will be locked in until April 2021. Players must be wearing their class item to progress in any of the Guardian Game bounties.Some players are concerned that the Hunters will dominate. The Hunter class is currently the most popular class in Destiny 2 . Bungie has promised that the medals will be weighted slightly differently for each class, so that the Titans and Warlocks have a chance to win. They have also assured players that this change does not prevent Hunters from winning the whole thing.

Where To Find Guardian Games Exotic Items