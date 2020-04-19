Tips On How To Dominate Destiny 2: Shadowkeep Guardian Games

The Guardian Games will pit the three classes against each other-- Hunters, Titans, and Warlocks. Players will be tasked with earning points for their team. Players can earn points for their class by turning in “medals” and picking up “laurels”. A Guardian Games Podium in the Tower will update daily to reflect the current class rankings.Players will want to pick up and turn-in completed medals to Eva Levante in the Tower. Completed medals increase your class' score. Please keep in mind that Eva’s daily reward packages are only available to players that turn in at least one medal each day. These reward packages also do not stack.Laurels will be dropped by other players during activities. However, laurels will not drop in Gambit or Crucible until the end of the match. It is important to note that unrecovered laurels will not be sent to the Postmaster. Players will therefore want to keep a special eye out for the laurels.