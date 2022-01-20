Destiny 2 Gunsmith Materials Will Soon Disappear, What You Need To Know
Guardians, when was the last time you visited Banshee-44? A senior Bungie community manager recently stated that Destiny 2 players will want to turn in their Gunsmith materials, as they will likely be phased out with the upcoming Destiny 2: The Witch Queen expansion.
Senior Bungie community manager "dmg04" tweeted that the next "This Week At Bungie" (TWAB) post will include “gunsmith updates.” He further remarked, "Spend your gunsmith [materials]." More official news will be available later this week.
Destiny 2 players are able to acquire Gunsmith materials whenever they dismantle gear that is of Rare quality or higher or through specific Ghost mods. They can then be given to Banshee-44 in the Tower to increase one’s reputation with him and in turn receive weapons and mods. They are incredibly easy to acquire as weapons and armor drop often and players tend to dismantle the majority of gear they receive.
Many of the weapons Banshee-44 gives in exchange for the Gunsmith materials will likely be junk. Nevertheless, there are a few weapon rolls we would recommend looking out for. We learned in the last TWAB that there will be Overload Bows and Scout Rifles and Anti-Barrier Auto Rifles and Submachine Guns in the next season. Some of our recommendations are therefore based on this knowledge while others will be suggested due to their damage capabilities. All of these weapons are fan or personal favorites.
Would you be sad to see Gunsmith materials go? Let us know in the comments below.
Images courtesy of Bungie.
Senior Bungie community manager "dmg04" tweeted that the next "This Week At Bungie" (TWAB) post will include “gunsmith updates.” He further remarked, "Spend your gunsmith [materials]." More official news will be available later this week.
Destiny 2 players are able to acquire Gunsmith materials whenever they dismantle gear that is of Rare quality or higher or through specific Ghost mods. They can then be given to Banshee-44 in the Tower to increase one’s reputation with him and in turn receive weapons and mods. They are incredibly easy to acquire as weapons and armor drop often and players tend to dismantle the majority of gear they receive.
We doubt anyone will be especially upset if Gunsmith materials completely disappear from the game. Most Destiny 2 players have hundreds, if not thousands, of Gunsmith materials and there is only one way to truly spend them. Some people have argued that Bungie should make Gunsmith materials part of the new weapon-crafting system in the Witch Queen expansion. However, Bungie has indicated that it would not want to do this so that veteran players do not have a significant advantage over newer players with the system. We do not know what will be included with the weapon-crafting, but we would guess that if it requires materials it will be with something entirely new. We also suspect that the weapon bounties Banshee-44 currently offers will go the way of the dodo with the expansion.
Many of the weapons Banshee-44 gives in exchange for the Gunsmith materials will likely be junk. Nevertheless, there are a few weapon rolls we would recommend looking out for. We learned in the last TWAB that there will be Overload Bows and Scout Rifles and Anti-Barrier Auto Rifles and Submachine Guns in the next season. Some of our recommendations are therefore based on this knowledge while others will be suggested due to their damage capabilities. All of these weapons are fan or personal favorites.
- Whispering Slab Legendary Bow: There are not many Kinetic bows in the game and the Whispering Slab is the easiest to acquire. We would recommend looking out for the perks Archer’s Tempo, Killing Wind, Vorpal, Demolitionist, and Swashbuckler.
- Contingency Plan Legendary Scout Rifle: Contingency Plan has become particularly popular during the Season of the Lost. Watch out for Outlaw, Subsistence, Frenzy, One for All, Kill Clip, and Thresh.
- Gnawing Hunger Legendary Auto Rifle: Gnawing Hunger was introduced during the Season of the Arrivals and has been a fan favorite ever since. This is also the easiest Void Auto Rifle to get in the game. This gun honestly has nothing but good perks, but Subsistence and Rampage are solid.
- Stochastic Variable Legendary Submachine Gun: This is one of our personal favorite Submachine Guns. Feeding Frenzy and Multikill Clip are a great combination.
- Cartesian Coordinate Legendary Fusion Rifles: Fusion Rifles have experienced a bit of a renaissance this season. Vorpal is a go-to perk and many people love Slideways and Under Pressure on this gun.
- Main Ingredient Legendary Fusion Rifle: Be on the lookout for Main Ingredient especially if you missed Xûr’s “god roll.” Banshee-44 can also give you the Under Pressure/Tap the Trigger combination that Xûr offered several weeks ago. We also like the potential of Moving Target and Rangefinder.
- Falling Guillotine Legendary Sword: Falling Guillotine is a must-have, especially if you plan on farming activities like the Lake Shadows Nightfall. Relentless Strikes, Tireless Blade, and Whirlwind Blade are all good perks, but it is hard to go wrong with any version of this weapon.
Would you be sad to see Gunsmith materials go? Let us know in the comments below.
Images courtesy of Bungie.