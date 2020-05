Bungie Is Revamping Destiny 2 Seasons With These Critical Content And Gameplay Changes

Bungie, the developers behind



Seasonal Content Will Not Entirely Disappear Bungie, the developers behind Destiny 2 , tend to be rather tight-lipped about future updates. However, they recently revealed information about their future plans for some of the core mechanics of the game. Many of their plans address issues that have been brought up by players. Bungie is currently making changes to seasonal continuity, rewards, and the bounty system in Destiny 2.



Bungie is first working on improving the continuity between the storylines of the various seasons. The developers remarked, “We haven’t preserved enough history for a player who comes in mid-year to have any concept of what came in that year’s prior Seasons.” They noted that players who jump into the game in the middle of the year often feel that they have missed out on the previous’ seasons narrative and content. Their plans are therefore focused on making sure that players can continue to access certain activities and rewards throughout the year.



The developers noted that starting in Season 12 (Fall 2020), players will be able to engage in the “core parts” of past activity experiences. They will be able to do so without having to meet the previous season’s specific requirements. The developers offered an example from the previous season, Season of Dawn. The “Saving Saint-14” quest, two Exotic quests, and a fairly the Sundial activity would still be available in their new model, but the Obelisks would be nuked. The Obelisks were fairly time intensive and Bungie does not want to overwhelm players with too many seasonal activities.





Bungie will also slightly tweak its reward system. Certain exotic weapons are only available during the season. For example, Tommy’s Matchbook is an exotic auto rifle that is available through



These plans are great news for newer players or those who play the game more sporadically. It can be disappointing to know that a cool exotic weapon or interesting activity is no longer available to you. It is also good to hear the Bungie plans to make their seasonal storylines more cohesive. Their plans will hopefully add more depth to the game.





