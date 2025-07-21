Delta Soars Into Controversy With An Airfare AI That Decides Your Ticket Price





Can travel in the U.S. get any worse ? Delta Air Lines is advancing its use of artificial intelligence to determine individual ticket prices, a move that could fundamentally transform how passengers pay for flights. The tool—that essentially eliminates static pricing in favor of an AI system designed to calculate precisely how much each customer is willing to pay—has already ignited a fierce debate over fairness and transparency.





Spearheaded by Delta President Glen Hauenstein, the change was highlighted during the airline's recent investor call. Right now, approximately 3% of Delta's domestic fares are determined by an AI-powered model, a figure the airline plans to raise to 20% by the end of the year. The long-term goal is a complete overhaul of Delta's pricing structure, moving towards a future where, according to Hauenstein, "We will have a price that's available on that flight, on that time, to you, the individual."













