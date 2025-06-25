Hertz's Controversial AI Rental Car Damage Scanner Dings Drivers With Added Fees
By the end of this year, Hertz aims to have these inspection points operational in 100 of its U.S. airport facilities, with Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as its debut site. The tech leverages an array of cameras and sophisticated machine learning algorithms to conduct comprehensive scans of vehicles before and after each rental, scrutinizing the body, glass, tires, and even the undercarriage for any signs of damage. Effectively, UVeye is designed to replace traditional manual inspections, thereby enhancing the frequency, accuracy, and efficiency of vehicle assessments.
Well, that's the idea anyway. So far, real-world applications of UVeye have already encountered teething issues particularly from the customer's perspective. A recent report spotlighted a customer who was hit with a $440 bill for a seemingly minor 1-inch scuff on a rental car's wheel. The charge wasn't just for the repair; it also included a processing fee and an administrative fee—yeah, so much for transparency.
What’s more concerning than the bill itself is the mechanism through which these charges are communicated and, more importantly, disputed. Patrick received his bill via a web application, which, in a move that some might view as coercive, offered discounts for prompt payment. This digital-first approach creates a significant barrier for customers seeking clarification or wishing to contest the charges.
To wit, Hertz's current chatbot system reportedly does not facilitate direct communication with a live agent to discuss or dispute damage claims. Furthermore, obtaining a response via email can take up to 10 days, which can be frustrating and also cause customers to miss out on the offered quick payment discounts.
You can bet that as Hertz expands the UVeye network, more renters are likely to be dissatisfied with this new dehumanized aspect of the process. While the technology promises to streamline operations and enhance accuracy, the negative feedback ought to be red flags for Hertz to refine its customer service protocols. Currently, what Hertz is doing is taking common sense and real customer service (arguably a low bar to meet), and throwing it all out the window.