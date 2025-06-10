White House Lifts Supersonic Flight Ban: What's Next For High-Speed Aviation





After decades of silence, the roar of supersonic commercial aircraft may be poised to return to American skies. Last week, President Donald Trump signed a landmark Executive Order, dismantling regulatory barriers that had long grounded high-speed aviation and, with it, signal the intent for U.S. aviation companies to "dominate supersonic flight once again."











It's almost hard to believe that it's been 50 years since civilian supersonic flight over land in the U.S. has been prohibited, primarily due to concerns over sonic booms and noise pollution. The 1973 ban effectively put a full-stop on SST (supersonic transport) innovation and commercial development, including the promising Boeing 2707 prototype, Tupolev Tu-144, and of course, It's almost hard to believe that it's been 50 years since civilian supersonic flight over land in the U.S. has been prohibited, primarily due to concerns over sonic booms and noise pollution. The 1973 ban effectively put a full-stop on SST (supersonic transport) innovation and commercial development, including the promising Boeing 2707 prototype, Tupolev Tu-144, and of course, the Concorde





Boom Overture (Credit: Boom Technology)







President Trump's Executive Order is a comprehensive directive aimed at clearing the path for new SSTs to emerge. It mandates the However, advancements in aerospace engineering, material science, and noise reduction technologies have made quieter, faster-than-sound travel a tangible reality. Companies like Boom Supersonic are currently leading the charge, developing aircraft designed to fly at Mach 1.7 without generating noticeable sonic booms on the ground.President Trump's Executive Order is a comprehensive directive aimed at clearing the path for new SSTs to emerge. It mandates the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to repeal the prohibition on overland supersonic flight, establish an interim noise-based certification standard, and eliminate other regulations hindering supersonic advancement. The order also emphasizes promoting international engagement to align global regulations and secure bilateral agreements for international supersonic operations.









Of course, the path forward is not without hurdles. While the Executive Order sets the stage, the FAA now With the lifting of the ban, a renaissance in supersonic passenger travel could quite possibly be just over the horizon. The prospect of routine supersonic routes between key travel or business hubs across the country could become commonplace within the next decade. This is not just about speed; it's about making travel more efficient, productive, and ultimately, more accessible to a wider range of travelers. On paper anyway.Of course, the path forward is not without hurdles. While the Executive Order sets the stage, the FAA now faces the difficult task of developing and implementing new noise and emissions standards. These regulations will need to strike a delicate balance between economic feasibility, technological capabilities, and environmental considerations. Concerns regarding higher carbon emissions and fuel consumption per passenger, compared to subsonic aircraft, will need to be addressed to align with global climate goals.



