White House Lifts Supersonic Flight Ban: What's Next For High-Speed Aviation
It's almost hard to believe that it's been 50 years since civilian supersonic flight over land in the U.S. has been prohibited, primarily due to concerns over sonic booms and noise pollution. The 1973 ban effectively put a full-stop on SST (supersonic transport) innovation and commercial development, including the promising Boeing 2707 prototype, Tupolev Tu-144, and of course, the Concorde.
President Trump's Executive Order is a comprehensive directive aimed at clearing the path for new SSTs to emerge. It mandates the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to repeal the prohibition on overland supersonic flight, establish an interim noise-based certification standard, and eliminate other regulations hindering supersonic advancement. The order also emphasizes promoting international engagement to align global regulations and secure bilateral agreements for international supersonic operations.
Of course, the path forward is not without hurdles. While the Executive Order sets the stage, the FAA now faces the difficult task of developing and implementing new noise and emissions standards. These regulations will need to strike a delicate balance between economic feasibility, technological capabilities, and environmental considerations. Concerns regarding higher carbon emissions and fuel consumption per passenger, compared to subsonic aircraft, will need to be addressed to align with global climate goals.