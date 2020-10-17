CATEGORIES
home Mobile Laptops
by Ben FunkSaturday, October 17, 2020, 12:47 PM EDT

Dell’s New Tiger Lake-Powered Inspiron 14 2-In-1 Is On Sale For Just $699

inpsiron 14 tiger lake
Intel's 11th Gen Core Tiger Lake family of processors really impressed us in terms of is single-threaded performance gains as well as its general high level performance. It doesn't matter what the task, content creation, productivity or otherwise, 11th-generation Core processors from Intel could handle it with ease. The only problem, as we saw it, was that the newest tech was only initially available in some higher-end, high-priced systems. Dell has come to the rescue today, however, with its midrange Inspiron 14 5000 series of notebooks and 2-in-1 systems, and we think the price is just right. 

Dell has a pair of Inspiron 14 5000 systems up for sale on the PC maker's own website. It starts with the flexible and versatile 2-in-1 notebook, all of which come with a 14-inch touch-enabled display, NVMe solid state storage, and 3,200 MHz DDR4 memory in a single-channel configuration. That's not as big of a deal as it might seem, because according to the service manual (PDF) the memory is user-serviceable. So is the SSD for that matter, so upgrading this system down the road should be a snap. 
notebooks inspiron 14 5400 2in1 pdp design mod3 graydune
Our pick has a Core i5-1135G7 processor with Xe graphics (compared with the Surface Laptop Go's Core i5-1035G1 and its Intel UHD), 8 GB of DDR4 memory, and a 256 GB SSD. This model also has a WVA display panel, which should mean better color accuracy, with a 1920x1080 native resolution.
  • With Windows 10 Pro preinstalled, this flexible 14" notebook retails for just $749. While it doesn't have a Core i7, the Tiger Lake CPU inside tops out at 4.2 GHz and should deliver some pretty great performance in a very portable package. You can also save an extra $50 with the promo code 50OFF699 bringing the price down to $699, so get to it. 
If that's not enough power, there are more upscale models with a Core i7-1165G7 processor. The top-end configuration includes 12 GB of dual channel DDR4-3200 memory in an 8 + 4 GB configuration, 512 GB NVMe SSDs, and Windows 10 Pro for just $1,029, or $979 after the 50OFF699 code mentioned above. That's a whole lot of PC for the money, especially when taking into account the fact that 2-in-1s usually cost a bit more than their traditional laptop counterparts. 

notebooks inspiron 14 5401 5408 laptop pdp design mod1 silver

If a new 2-in-1 isn't quite your thing, the Inspiron 14 5000 series also includes traditional laptops. A very similar configuration to the first model, with a Core i5-1135G7, 8 GB of memory, and a 512 GB NVMe SSD starts at $699, or still $50 off after 50OFF699. The traditional laptop has a bigger 53 Wh battery, too. All of the Inspiron 14 5000 models we've talked about here—2-in-1s and laptops alike—include a 720p HD webcam with a privacy shutter, a micro SD card reader, a headphone jack, and a one-year warranty. They're available and shipping now on Dell's website.

Tags:  deals, Dell, inspiron 14, tiger-lake

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Graphics Card
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
Radeon RX 6000
Big Navi Other
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms