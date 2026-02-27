CATEGORIES
Dell Slashes Up To $450 Off Alienware Gaming PCs And Monitors

by Paul LillyFriday, February 27, 2026, 11:36 AM EDT
Alienware Aurora gaming PC on a desk.
Even though PC memory and storage prices have gotten out of control these days, there are still some deals to be had, especially if you venture into the realm of prebuilt system. Case in point, Dell is serving up discounts on a range of hardware, including its Alienware Aurora gaming PCs and some nice gaming monitors. Let's get into it.

Dell's Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktop With RTX 5060 Is $450 Off

One of the biggest discounts applies to the this Alienware Aurora desktop PC configuration that pairs an Intel Arrow Lake chip with an NVIDIA Blackwell GPU. It's on sale for $1,349.99 at Dell ($450 off).

To be more specific, this config consists of Intel Core Ultra 7 265F processor with 8 performance cores clocked at 2.4GHz to 5.3GHz, 12 efficient cores clocked at 1.8GHz to 4.6GHz, 36MB of L2 cache and 30MB of L3 cache (for 66MB of total cache), and an onboard NPU capable of up to 13 TOPs, with a GeForce RTX 5060 graphics card.

No, it's not the cheapest gaming PC to sport a GeForce RTX 5060, though it trends in that direction if you also factor in the same CPU. At Best Buy, for example, the cheapest gaming PC we found with a Core Ultra 7 265 processor and GeForce RTX 5060 is an MSI Codex R2 system that's on sale for $1,499 ($642.43 off).

As for the Alienware machine, you also get 16GB of dual-channel DDR5-5200 memory, a 1TB solid state drive (SSD), and a modest 500W power supply, albeit it's an 80 Plus Platinum model.

Out of the available upgrade options, we recommend bumping up to the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti for a $50 up-charge. If you want a PSU with more headroom, Dell offers a 750W 80 Plus Platinum upgrade for $150 more, or a 1,000W 80 Plus Platinum for $180 more.

Alienware AW2725DF QD-OLED Gaming Monitor Hits All-Time Low

Front and back angled renders of Alienware's OLED monitor.

Do you need a monitor too? If so, check out the Alienware 27 (AW2725DF) OLED monitor that's on sale for $499.99 at Dell ($150 off). We've never seen this sell for less. It's on sale at Amazon too, and before the markdown, Amazon had been selling it for between $550 to $650 over the past several months.

The AW2725DF is built around a 27-inch QD-OLED panel with a 2560x1440 resolution and fast 360Hz refresh rate. It's also an AMD FreeSync Premium Pro display. And adding to the list of certifications is VESA's DisplayHDR True Black 400 badge.

Connectivity options include two DisplayPort 1.4 inputs, an HDMI 2.1 input, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-B port, three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, and a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C (plus an upstream port). Note, however, that the HDMI 2.1 port is not a full bandwidth port, so it's effectively HDMI 2.0.

That quibble aside, this is an excellent OLED display.

Here are some more monitor deals...
