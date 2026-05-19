CATEGORIES
home News

Dell Launches Local ‘Deskside Agentic AI’ Workstations to Slash Cloud Token Costs

by Tim SweezyTuesday, May 19, 2026, 10:55 AM EDT
hero dell deskside ai agentic
Dell is pushing to bring AI agent workloads off the cloud and onto local hardware with Deskside Agentic AI introduced at Dell Technologies World 2026 today in Las Vegas. Built in collaboration with NVIDIA as part of the ongoing Dell AI Factory partnership, the lineup gives developers and workgroups a way to run advanced, multi-step AI agents directly on a workstation sitting under their desk—no cloud API required.

The pitch is straightforward. As AI agents grow more capable and always-on, the volume of tokens they consume can send public cloud API costs spiraling. Dell says organizations that shift those workloads to local hardware can break even against cloud API costs in as little as three months, with Dell projecting up to 87% savings in operational costs over a two-year window.

Data sovereignty is the other selling point for regulated industries like finance, healthcare, and manufacturing, keeping sensitive data on a physical workstation rather than a third-party cloud, which is a hard requirement for many teams.

dell agentic ai pcs

NVIDIA OpenShell, the secure runtime for autonomous agents, is now supported across the entire Dell AI Factory lineup—from deskside workstations all the way up to PowerEdge XE servers, giving teams a consistent way to build, deploy, and govern agents as their needs grow. On the software side, the systems run the NVIDIA NemoClaw reference stack, an open-source foundation built on the OpenClaw framework that handles persistent, always-on AI workflows locally.

Dell is offering three hardware tiers to cover the range of workload sizes. The Dell Pro Max with GB10 targets smaller-scale prototyping, supporting models from 30 billion to 200 billion parameters. The Dell Pro Precision 9 tower steps up with Intel Xeon 600 processors and up to five NVIDIA RTX PRO Blackwell Workstation Edition GPUs, handling models from 30 billion to 500 billion parameters. And at the top of the stack, the Dell Pro Max with GB300 is powered by NVIDIA's GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra Desktop Superchip and handles frontier-level inference on models ranging from 120 billion up to 1 trillion parameters. Dell's proprietary MaxCool liquid-cooling technology keeps the GB300 system running within its thermal envelope. 


During Michael Dell's presentation at Dell Tech World 2026 (see video above), he gave a warning to companies who may not take advantage of the new opportunities AI is providing. Dell remarked, "And the companies that do not become agentic AI-driven businesses, I think they'll struggle to survive."

The full package is backed by end-to-end Dell Services, covering hardware deployment, workflow prioritization, and AI skills gaps for IT teams making the transition. New ecosystem partnerships with Google, Hugging Face, OpenAI, ServiceNow, and others round out the announcement as well.

Dell states Deskside Agentic AI workstations will be primarily for those in software engineering and research and development, higher education research and development, healthcare and life sciences, legal, financial services, and defense.

Pricing and availability details were not included in Dell's announcement. Those interested in learning more can visit Dell's website for further information.
Tags:  workstation, AI, (nasdaq:nvda), (nyse:dell), agentic ai
Tim Sweezy

Tim Sweezy

Tim's first PC was a Tandy TRS-80 and cut his gaming teeth on Pong, Atari, and the local arcade. He now enjoys sharing his passion for tech with his sons and grandsons. Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use