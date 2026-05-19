Dell Launches Local ‘Deskside Agentic AI’ Workstations to Slash Cloud Token Costs
NVIDIA OpenShell, the secure runtime for autonomous agents, is now supported across the entire Dell AI Factory lineup—from deskside workstations all the way up to PowerEdge XE servers, giving teams a consistent way to build, deploy, and govern agents as their needs grow. On the software side, the systems run the NVIDIA NemoClaw reference stack, an open-source foundation built on the OpenClaw framework that handles persistent, always-on AI workflows locally.
Dell is offering three hardware tiers to cover the range of workload sizes. The Dell Pro Max with GB10 targets smaller-scale prototyping, supporting models from 30 billion to 200 billion parameters. The Dell Pro Precision 9 tower steps up with Intel Xeon 600 processors and up to five NVIDIA RTX PRO Blackwell Workstation Edition GPUs, handling models from 30 billion to 500 billion parameters. And at the top of the stack, the Dell Pro Max with GB300 is powered by NVIDIA's GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra Desktop Superchip and handles frontier-level inference on models ranging from 120 billion up to 1 trillion parameters. Dell's proprietary MaxCool liquid-cooling technology keeps the GB300 system running within its thermal envelope.
During Michael Dell's presentation at Dell Tech World 2026 (see video above), he gave a warning to companies who may not take advantage of the new opportunities AI is providing. Dell remarked, "And the companies that do not become agentic AI-driven businesses, I think they'll struggle to survive."
The full package is backed by end-to-end Dell Services, covering hardware deployment, workflow prioritization, and AI skills gaps for IT teams making the transition. New ecosystem partnerships with Google, Hugging Face, OpenAI, ServiceNow, and others round out the announcement as well.
Dell states Deskside Agentic AI workstations will be primarily for those in software engineering and research and development, higher education research and development, healthcare and life sciences, legal, financial services, and defense.
Pricing and availability details were not included in Dell's announcement. Those interested in learning more can visit Dell's website for further information.