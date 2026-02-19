Dell Expands Its 2026 Gaming Monitor Lineup With Two Low-Cost 240Hz Displays





Dell has quietly launched a pair of affordable 27-inch gaming monitors starting at a low $129.99, and despite the budget-friendly price tags, they both feature a reasonably fast 240Hz refresh rate. They're also both AMD FreeSync Premium models. Dell's launch is a refreshing change of pace when the cost of gaming on the PC platform continues to rise.





The two new displays include the Dell 27 SE2726HG and Dell 27 SE2726HGS. They are identical in nearly every way, save for the ergonomics—the Dell 27 SE2726HGS ups the ante with a couple of additional ergonomic adjustments not found on the Dell 27 SE2726HG, including height and swivel adjustments (the Dell 27 SE2726HG only supports tilt).





Beyond the ergonomics, both of these displays are built around a 27-inch In-Plane Switching (IPS) panel with a 1920x1080 resolution, 1,000:1 contrast ratio, 300 nits brightness, 99% coverage of the sRGB color space, and varying response time modes, including 5ms (Fast), 3ms (Super Fast), 1ms (Extreme Mode), and 0.5ms (MPRT, presumably), all of which are gray-to-gray (GtG) ratings. While not as fancy as mini LED or OLED (including a new crop of tandem OLED displays, such as Samsung's Penta Tandem QD-OLED tech ), IPS is generally preferred over Twisted Nematic (TN).





These displays also feature High Dynamic Range (HDR) support, though the 300 nits brightness rating is below the threshold for VESA's lowest DisplayHDR 400 certification. That said, the specs do not make it clear if the brightness rating is typical or peak.













For connectivity, both monitors sport a pair of HDMI ports (one of which is HDMI 2.1) and a DisplayPort 1.4 input. There are no USB ports, built-in speakers, or KVM switch, none of which is surprising for a budget display.



