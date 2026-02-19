CATEGORIES
home News

Dell Expands Its 2026 Gaming Monitor Lineup With Two Low-Cost 240Hz Displays

by Paul LillyThursday, February 19, 2026, 09:16 AM EDT
Dell 27-inch gaming monitor (front and side renders on a gray gradient background).
Dell has quietly launched a pair of affordable 27-inch gaming monitors starting at a low $129.99, and despite the budget-friendly price tags, they both feature a reasonably fast 240Hz refresh rate. They're also both AMD FreeSync Premium models. Dell's launch is a refreshing change of pace when the cost of gaming on the PC platform continues to rise.

The two new displays include the Dell 27 SE2726HG and Dell 27 SE2726HGS. They are identical in nearly every way, save for the ergonomics—the Dell 27 SE2726HGS ups the ante with a couple of additional ergonomic adjustments not found on the Dell 27 SE2726HG, including height and swivel adjustments (the Dell 27 SE2726HG only supports tilt).

Beyond the ergonomics, both of these displays are built around a 27-inch In-Plane Switching (IPS) panel with a 1920x1080 resolution, 1,000:1 contrast ratio, 300 nits brightness, 99% coverage of the sRGB color space, and varying response time modes, including 5ms (Fast), 3ms (Super Fast), 1ms (Extreme Mode), and 0.5ms (MPRT, presumably), all of which are gray-to-gray (GtG) ratings. While not as fancy as mini LED or OLED (including a new crop of tandem OLED displays, such as Samsung's Penta Tandem QD-OLED tech), IPS is generally preferred over Twisted Nematic (TN).

These displays also feature High Dynamic Range (HDR) support, though the 300 nits brightness rating is below the threshold for VESA's lowest DisplayHDR 400 certification. That said, the specs do not make it clear if the brightness rating is typical or peak.

Render of the inputs on a Dell 27-inch monitor, on a gray gradient background.

For connectivity, both monitors sport a pair of HDMI ports (one of which is HDMI 2.1) and a DisplayPort 1.4 input. There are no USB ports, built-in speakers, or KVM switch, none of which is surprising for a budget display.

The Dell 27 SE2726HG ($129.99 at Dell) and Dell 27 SE2726HGS ($169.99 at Dell) are available now. Fist-bump to DisplaySpecifications for spotting the low-key launch.
Tags:  Dell, Monitors, (nyse:dell)
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment