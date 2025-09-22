Deals Up To 57% Off Phones, Fire Sticks And Headsets Will Make You Go Woot!





Amazon's dedicated deals site is hosting a 'Best of Woot!' sale with deep discounts over MSRP on a bunch of items, including a decent selection of electronics. A lot of the items are over half off. Consider it an appetizer for Amazon's upcoming Prime Big Deal Days event , which starts on Tuesday, October 7 at 12:01 a.m. PDT and runs through October 8.





Motorola's 2024 Razr+ folding smartphone, which is on sale for $429.99 (57% off MSRP). You can choose from four color options, including Pantone Mocha Mousse, Midnight Blue, Peach Fuzz, and Hot Pink. All four colorways sport 12GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage. One of the bigger markdowns on Woot is to, which is on sale for. You can choose from four color options, including Pantone Mocha Mousse, Midnight Blue, Peach Fuzz, and Hot Pink. All four colorways sport 12GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage.





We reviewed the 2024 Razr+ that's on sale, along with the Razr, and came away impressed with the improvements Motorola made compared to the previous generation variants. We like the Razr+ even more now that it's available for a significantly cheaper price than at launch.





It features a main 6.9-inch OLED display with a 2640x1080 refresh rate and a 4-inch OLED cover display with a 1272x1080 resolution, both with a 165Hz refresh rate. Inside, it's powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor. And as for the cameras, there's a 32MP shooter on the front, and a rear camera arrangement consisting of a primary 50MP lens and a 50MP 2x telephoto lens.













Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd Gen) that's on sale for $22.99 at Woot (54% off). At that price, the Fire TV Stick 4K is pretty close to 'impulse buy' territory. It's also a capable streaming device. Need to level up your TV's streaming game? If so, check outthat's on sale for. At that price, the Fire TV Stick 4K is pretty close to 'impulse buy' territory. It's also a capable streaming device.





This is the newest version of Amazon's 4K streaming dongle and it's powered by a 1.7GHz quad-core processor and 650MHz GPU. It also features 8GB of storage, dual-band Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, Bluetooth 5.2 + BLE support, and comes with an Alexa Voice Remote. You also get an HDMI extender cable, in case the form factor doesn't quite fit next to the other cables that are attached to your TV.





In addition to being able to stream at up to 4K, this dongle supports multiple HDR formats, including Dolb Vision and HDR10+. On the audio side, you get support for Dolby Atmos.





One other perk worth mentioning is that you can tap into Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass Ultimate could streaming service through the Fire TV Stick 4K. We have not tested this ourselves, but over on Reddit , a user who did exactly that called the experience "fantastic."





