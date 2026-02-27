De Tomaso Details 7.0-Liter V12 Engine Specs For P900 Supercar And It's A Screamer





De Tomaso Automobili has revealed the powerplant specifications for the P900 track-only hypercar mated to a beautifully organic V12 developed in collaboration with engineering firm Italtecnica. With 900 horses on tap, a screaming redline, and wings galore, it looks like we have a strong candidate for the next Batmobile.





At the heart of the P900 lies a 7.0-liter V12 engine that serves as a mechanical manifesto for ICE (no, not THAT ICE) purists. The sexy lump produces 900 hp (at 9,500 rpm) while weighing under 400 pounds (200 kilograms), making it the lightest and smallest V12 engine ever developed for such an application.





De Tomaso utilized high-strength alloys and Formula 1-inspired architecture, which not only benefits the weight, but arguably also brings the engine’s most distinctive characteristic: its honest-to-goodness 10,200 rpm redline, putting the V12 right up there alongside recent screamers . Italtecnica, which has a storied history in GT racing and high-performance engine development, was instrumental in ensuring the engine could withstand these extreme rotational speeds while providing the linear power delivery essential for track sessions.

With generous use of carbon fiber for the chassis and bodywork, the vehicle targets a total dry weight of 900 kilograms (notice a pattern here?), which means a one-to-one horsepower to weight ratio. The aerodynamic profile is dominated by that wraparound active rear wing and an F1-inspired Drag Reduction System (DRS), which allows the car to toggle between high-downforce cornering stability and low-drag straight-line speed.



