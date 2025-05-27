CATEGORIES
Why Cleaning A $4 Million Aston Martin Valkyrie Hypercar Is A Terrifying Task

by Aaron LeongTuesday, May 27, 2025, 11:44 AM EDT
hero valkyrie
Apparently, sending your brand new Aston Martin Valkyrie off for its first detailing could lead to over $200,000 in repairs just by having the wrong buttons pressed. That was the warning a professional detailing studio was given when the keys were handed over: don't touch XX buttons or else.


The Aston Martin Valkyrie, a breathtaking collaboration between Aston Martin and Red Bull Racing, is not just a car; it's a "street-legal technicality" that redefines what a hypercar is. With a staggering price tag of $3.5 million (or close to $4 million when spec'ed out), this machine is powered by a Cosworth-built 6.5-liter V12 with hybrid assist, producing 1,160 horsepower. It propels from 0 to 62 mph in a blistering 2.6 seconds, a testament to that engine plus the car's 2,271-lb frame.

However, owning such a vehicle comes with its unique set of challenges, particularly when it comes to maintenance. As a recent YouTube video from AMMO NYC revealed, even the first wash and full detail of one such car, adorned with a unique Golf livery, is an intricate process. The detailing effort alone took over two weeks, highlighting the extreme care required for this vehicle.

The detailing journey began with a careful wash, where the detailer faced the unusual challenge of crawling into a tight space underneath the car due to its special lift requirements. Drying the car necessitated a specialized product to prevent scratching its delicate paintwork. The detailer meticulously addressed paint swirls and scratches, (a common thing even on newly delivered vehicles, let alone a Valkyrie). Correcting sanding marks, a chemical drip, and even a minuscule speck of dust trapped under the clear coat further showed the level of precision required.

Following a rewash, each panel was hand-cut, stretched, and trimmed for a custom Paint Protection Film (PPF) application. This process took over a week, with some areas receiving multiple layers of film for enhanced protection.

valkyrie cockpit1
Press the wrong buttons during startup and you could be looking at a $300k bill.

Beyond the aesthetic care, even starting the Valkyrie is a complex procedure. The detailer, armed with notes from Aston Martin engineers, demonstrated the intricate startup sequence, highlighting the importance of the high-voltage battery's state of charge to avoid $220,000 in repairs. He also pointed out a button that controls the halon system, warning against accidental activation during normal operation, itself a hefty $8,000 to reset.
Tags:  Automobiles, hypercar, aston-martin, aston martin valkyrie
