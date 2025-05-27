Why Cleaning A $4 Million Aston Martin Valkyrie Hypercar Is A Terrifying Task
However, owning such a vehicle comes with its unique set of challenges, particularly when it comes to maintenance. As a recent YouTube video from AMMO NYC revealed, even the first wash and full detail of one such car, adorned with a unique Golf livery, is an intricate process. The detailing effort alone took over two weeks, highlighting the extreme care required for this vehicle.
The detailing journey began with a careful wash, where the detailer faced the unusual challenge of crawling into a tight space underneath the car due to its special lift requirements. Drying the car necessitated a specialized product to prevent scratching its delicate paintwork. The detailer meticulously addressed paint swirls and scratches, (a common thing even on newly delivered vehicles, let alone a Valkyrie). Correcting sanding marks, a chemical drip, and even a minuscule speck of dust trapped under the clear coat further showed the level of precision required.
Following a rewash, each panel was hand-cut, stretched, and trimmed for a custom Paint Protection Film (PPF) application. This process took over a week, with some areas receiving multiple layers of film for enhanced protection.