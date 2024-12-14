CATEGORIES
Here's The Nintendo Switch 2 And Its Dimensions, Leaked By Dbrand

by Zak KillianSaturday, December 14, 2024, 02:55 PM EDT
Dbrand, the accessories maker famous for its cheeky marketing, has potentially spilled the beans on one of the most hotly anticipated gaming devices, the Nintendo Switch 2. Known for crafting cases and skins for phones as well as gaming devices like the Steam Deck and the original Switch, Dbrand has now unveiled a new Killswitch case—this time for what appears to be Nintendo's next-gen console.

The dedicated page on Dbrand's website is a single-screen teaser that features a video showcasing a render of the device encased in translucent plastic. The company confirmed to The Verge that the render is based on the actual dimensions of the Switch 2, which it apparently obtained by 3D-scanning a real Switch 2 pre-release model.

Dbrand's bold move is consistent with its irreverent history. The company, which has sold unlicensed Zelda- and Animal Crossing-themed skins in the past, has never been shy about courting controversy. It famously dared Sony to sue over its custom PS5 exterior plates, for example. While Dbrand doesn't appear to have any official relationship with Nintendo, its willingness to leak such high-profile details underscores its reputation for audacity.
Two more views of Dbrand's Killswitch 2 case. (click to enlarge)

For its part, Nintendo has confirmed that the "Switch successor" will be backward compatible with Switch games, though it's unclear whether this applies to cartridges, digital downloads, or both. Dbrand's CEO, Adam Ijaz, confirmed that the Joy-Cons do indeed attach magnetically, also as rumored. Additionally, the device appears to include a second USB Type-C port on its top edge. That's a boon for folks who like to play and charge at the same time in handheld mode, but it could also indicate support for extra add-ons and accessories.

Ijaz actually confirmed the specific dimensions to The Verge. The Switch 2 seems to be slightly wider and slightly taller than the original model while retaining basically the same thickness. That's likely to accommodate a larger screen that measures 8 inches on the diagonal. Ijaz said he doesn't know if the system's screen will use an LCD or an OLED, unfortunately, but we're hoping for the latter.

Dbrand expects its Switch 2 Killswitch case to launch alongside the console, tentatively predicting a March or April release window. However, the company admits it doesn't know the exact launch date, leaving room for speculation. Nintendo itself has officially stated it "will make an announcement about the new system during this fiscal year," which ends in March 2025 for Nintendo, so we expect to hear about it by then.
Tags:  Nintendo, leaks, switch 2, dbrand
