CATEGORIES
home News

Nintendo Switch 2 Allegedly Leaks Revealing Interesting New Joy-Con Controllers

by Paul LillyTuesday, December 03, 2024, 09:50 AM EDT
Nintendo Switch OLED on a red background.
There are three certainties in life—death, taxes, and rumors surrounding Nintendo's next game console. We want no part of the first too, but regarding the latter, the latest leak purportedly offers up a first glimpse of Nintendo's upcoming Switch 2 console (or whatever it ends up being called), and in particular the console's Joy-Con controllers.

A couple of caveats are in order. First and foremost, you should treat all leaks with the proper level of skepticism, no matter how reliable they may seem. Secondly (and related), this one is a blurry mess, which can be argued is intentional to conceal the root source of the leaked hardware. However, it could just as easily be blurry in order to more easily facilitate a fake look.

Disclaimers out of the way, here's the money shot in question...

Blurry look at supposed Switch 2 Joy-Con controllers.

The above is a screen grab from a video posted on Bilibili purporting to show "major changes in the design of the world's first Switch 2." There are other angles to view in the full video, including the inside sections of the controllers. If this is indeed real, then it appears gamers will be able to pull the Joy-Con controllers right off the console using a magnetic or suction-type system, rather than sliding them on and off.

That would be a welcome upgrade. When I reviewed the original Switch for HotHardware, one mistake I made during my hands-on was sliding one of the wrist strap attachments in the wrong direction, which gets it stuck. It's a pain in the backside to remove if you make that mistake, and Nintendo even has an official support article on the topic, which suggests that it's not all that uncommon.

A couple of other supposed changes in the design appear to include larger shoulder buttons and triggers on the back. Otherwise, they look a lot like the current Joy-Con.

Nintendo still has not yet announced a concrete release date, but has confirmed that there will be a Switch successor in 2025. It also confirmed that there will be some level of backwards compatibility with the current-gen Switch, which is a wise move, considering that the install-base is quite large at this point.
Tags:  Gaming, Nintendo, controllers, joy-con, switch 2
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment