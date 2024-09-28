Latest Exciting Rumors Say Nintendo Switch 2 Could Launch Soon
by
Zak Killian
—
Saturday, September 28, 2024, 01:30 PM EDT
If you're not keen on spending seven hundred American greenbacks on a PlayStation 5 Pro, how about half that much on a Switch 2? We don't know pricing yet, of course, but a new leak gives us a pretty solid idea of the launch window for Nintendo's next system, and also confirms a few rumored details about the machine.
This information comes to us from Rubén Mercado, CEO of gaming accessories company Blade, via an interview that he did with Spanish-language game news outlet Vandal. Blade, which is based out of Spain, primarily makes controller skins, cartridge cases, and other such accessories. Ruben says that his company has already had access to "practically final" consoles, and that the machine is ready to ship.
However, it isn't coming immediately. Despite claiming that the system is basically ready, he says that the launch is going to be in April. Why? Well, March is the end of Nintendo's fiscal year, and the company already stated that it wasn't going to launch the "Switch successor" in this fiscal year. That means next year, and that means April at the earliest. If the machines truly are ready, though, then an early April launch seems plausible.
Mercado had other interesting insights to offer on Nintendo's next system. He said he doesn't know anything about the machine's technical specifications, but that he can confirm that the second-generation Joy-Cons are attached to the new system both magnetically and mechanically. Seems a bit redundant to us, but perhaps the magnetic portion is used for another functionality, like detection or charging.
Interestingly, his company was also told that the analog stick protectors it currently sells will not work on the new controllers. What exactly this portends for the Switch 2's sticks isn't clear, but it could mean that they have a radically different shape, or even that Nintendo is opting for touchpads like the Steam Controller.
Arguably the most exciting news to come out of the interview is Mercado's firm assurance that Nintendo is doing a simultaneous worldwide launch on the same date for all territories, and that it plans to have immense amounts of stock available to thwart scalpers and make sure everyone can get their unit. On the matter of pricing, Mercado says he expects it to be "between €400 and €500." We probably won't know for sure until April.