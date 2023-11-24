Dbrand And JerryRigEverything Sue Casetify For Allegedly Ripping Off Skins And Case Designs
Almost every smartphone today is constructed from slippery metal and glass, so cases are an essential accessory for the more clumsy among us. Phone cases are big business, and it looks like two of the leading makers are headed to court. Dbrand has filed a lawsuit against Casetify, claiming the latter copied and slightly modified its "Teardown" cases to release its own line of X-ray themed products. And the evidence looks pretty damning.
Dbrand's Teardown cases (see above) are created in partnership with YouTuber Zack "JerryRigEverything" Nelson, who's internet-famous for snapping phones in half. These cases feature images of the device's internals, captured for each phone, computer, handheld console, or what have you. The images are then edited and customized to work well for a case. The Teardown line comes as vinyl wraps that can be applied to the phone itself or to one of Dbrand's custom Grip cases.
Rather than limit this to the courtroom, Dbrand has posted several images of Casetify products that show clear instances of copied designs. Since first releasing Teardown cases several years back, Dbrand and Nelson have always included some easter eggs in the edited versions of their images. For example, the first round of cases featured the Epstein suicide meme in tiny font. The Inside Out cases include JerryRigEverything catchphrases, references to Dbrand's founding date, and the Dbrand website favicon. These images are incontrovertibly copied from Dbrand products. If the Casetify images shown by Dbrand are legit, this looks like an open and shut case of copyright infringement.
response to the lawsuit is also being mocked after it said it is "a bastion of originality." Naturally, Casetify denies the claims, and Dbrand expresses excitement at the prospect of hearing Casetify's lawyers explain this in court.