Here’s How To Pull A Cyberpunk 2077 Speedrun Bunnyhop Exploit For Maximum Carnage





It never fails that when a game launches, players find a way to play it in ways that the developer never intended. Whether it's perfect Marine splits against Banelings in StarCraft II or rocket jumps in Quake III Arena, the best players can execute some incredible moves perfectly. Once again, the inevitable has happened, this time in Cyberpunk 2077. It seems that speed runners have found a way to get around Night City quick like a bunny without using any vehicles in CD Projekt Red's multi-million selling smash hit.



An in-game cybernetic implant called the Kerenzikov (installable by Victor Vektor the Ripperdoc) allows players to aim and shoot while dodging and gain a 1.5 second time slowdown bonus. The bonus is secondary here, though, as the point of these speed runs is dodging and having free aim at the same time. Once players get the repetitive sequence down, they can gallop through the city at speeds that developer CD Projekt Red never intended. Watch as Max Dakka on YouTube speeds around the beltway in just a couple of minutes. Who needs a train system when we can just run to the destination?







