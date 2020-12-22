Cyberpunk 2077's Epic Fail Console Launch Forces GameStop To Rethink Its Refund Policy
Cyberpunk 2077’s launch was less than stellar by our accounts, and it left many disgruntled gamers in the wake. In an attempt to rectify the issue, many companies are now taking returns of Cyberpunk 2077, whether it is opened or not. Now, GameStop may be joining the list of companies refunding Cyberpunk 2077 in an interesting deviation from standard procedure.
According to GameStop’s customer service portal, defective or damaged items can be returned or exchanged within 30 days of purchase if the item has not been opened. Now, according to a GameStop memo seen by Vice Games reporter Patrick Klepek, GameStop will be taking returns of Cyberpunk 2077 even if opened.
Kotaku reported that GameStop employees are instructed to label the game as “defective” before sending it back to the warehouse. They also write that the memo explicitly mentions both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One copies of the game, but it is unclear if it is limited to those consoles only. GameStop also sold a physical PC copy of the game, which was just a digital download in a box. GameStop's customer service portal says that PC Downloads cannot be returned or exchanged, but GameStop may relax that rule.
Multiple GameStop employees have shown me a memo indicating the company is now accepting returns of Cyberpunk 2077, even if it’s been opened.— Patrick Klepek (@patrickklepek) December 21, 2020
Ultimately, if you are unhappy with your purchase of Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red has also offered refunds directly. If you already have the game, though, it may be worth waiting it out for updates in the future as it is a fun game. If you have not gotten it yet, perhaps there will be quite a few pre-owned copies of Cyberpunk 2077 for cheap at GameStop soon.