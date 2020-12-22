CATEGORIES
home News
by Nathan OrdTuesday, December 22, 2020, 03:36 PM EDT

Cyberpunk 2077's Epic Fail Console Launch Forces GameStop To Rethink Its Refund Policy

gamestop cp2077
Cyberpunk 2077’s launch was less than stellar by our accounts, and it left many disgruntled gamers in the wake. In an attempt to rectify the issue, many companies are now taking returns of Cyberpunk 2077, whether it is opened or not. Now, GameStop may be joining the list of companies refunding Cyberpunk 2077 in an interesting deviation from standard procedure.

According to GameStop’s customer service portal, defective or damaged items can be returned or exchanged within 30 days of purchase if the item has not been opened. Now, according to a GameStop memo seen by Vice Games reporter Patrick Klepek, GameStop will be taking returns of Cyberpunk 2077 even if opened.
Kotaku reported that GameStop employees are instructed to label the game as “defective” before sending it back to the warehouse. They also write that the memo explicitly mentions both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One copies of the game, but it is unclear if it is limited to those consoles only. GameStop also sold a physical PC copy of the game, which was just a digital download in a box. GameStop's customer service portal says that PC Downloads cannot be returned or exchanged, but GameStop may relax that rule.

Ultimately, if you are unhappy with your purchase of Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red has also offered refunds directly. If you already have the game, though, it may be worth waiting it out for updates in the future as it is a fun game. If you have not gotten it yet, perhaps there will be quite a few pre-owned copies of Cyberpunk 2077 for cheap at GameStop soon.

Tags:  Gaming, GameStop, (NYSE:GME), cyberpunk-2077

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
RX 6800 XT
RX 6800
RX 6900 XT
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms