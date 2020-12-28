See Cyberpunk 2077's Aboveground Train System That Was Seemingly Abandoned Prior To Release





Cyberpunk 2077 has been in the news for a variety of reasons; most of which weren’t by any means good. Most recently, developer CD Projekt Red (CDPR) has found itself the target of two class action lawsuits alleging that investors were misled over undisclosed [show-stopping] issues with the game prior to release.

As players start wading deeper into Cyberpunk 2077's Night City, they are beginning to learn more about features that were seemingly cut in order to get the game out to the masses in a timely fashion. One of them is what looks to be an above-ground railway system that would have been accessible by players.

Redditor Sybekul was able to hop onto the tracks and see what the CDPR team had in mind for the mass transit system. There are even some unfinished assets that are visible in-game, including the fact that the railway system is called Night City Area Rapid Transit. Hopping across the tracks, Sybekul enters a door that takes you within the glass ensconced building, which is clearly nowhere near being ready for primetime (as was much of the game, if we’re being honest).

At this point, we have no idea if CDPR ever intended to have this feature finished for the game's release, but simply ran out of time. We also have no indication as to whether CDPR hopes to revisit this railway system with a future update to add a new dimension to the gameplay. We wholeheartedly feel that CDPR should spend the entirety of its development time over the next few months working out the numerous bugs, physics problems, and performance issues that have plagued both console and PC versions of the game.

CDPR has already issued several hotfixes that have addressed dozens of problems, but there are still plenty more that needed to be tackled. To that end, the developers have promised two major updates for consoles -- one in January and on in February -- to address the bulk of the outstanding issues with the game on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Despite all the negative energy surrounding Cyberpunk 2077 at this juncture, CDPR reported last week that it has sold over 13 million copies of the game thus far, even when taking into account refunds given to customers who were unhappy with the game.