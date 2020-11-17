CD Projekt Red Shows Off Cyberpunk 2077 Gameplay Comparing Xbox One X To Xbox Series X
As we wait for the fifth episode of Night City Wire to showcase some of Cyberpunk 2077’s décor, CD Projekt Red has given us some in-game footage. The video released on YouTube today shows a player navigating around Night City in first-person on the Xbox One X and Xbox Series X.
Without spoiling the game, CD Projekt Red jumps between several story-lines and locations in Night City. This isn’t just cinematic footage either, as we get to see some driving, NPC interaction, gunfights, explosions, and even a saber of some sort. Overall, the 10-minute video is well worth the watch.
Between the upcoming Night City Wire episode and a possible PlayStation 5 gameplay video, we have the opportunity to see a lot of Cyberpunk 2077 before its release. It is slated for release on December 10th, but keep an eye on HotHardware for updates and teasers about Cyberpunk 2077 as they come out.