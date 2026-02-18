This Android Phone Runs Cyberpunk 2077 Thanks To Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Power
While ETA PRIME recommends sticking with the PC's Low preset with the help of FSR at 720p, he also tested the Steam Deck preset that mixes in some Medium/ High settings at a capped 30 FPS. Sadly, we aren't quite on the level of Steam Deck performance here, with pre-Frame Gen averages at roughly ~25-29 average FPS instead of a locked 30. Frame Gen also buckles below the 50 FPS range when using the Steam Deck preset, making the PC Low preset the much better option for most players with this hardware configuration. Additionally, ETA PRIME is using the Redmagic 11 Pro for his benchmarking—a phone with built-in liquid cooling that may exceed the performance of its contemporaries under load. While we aren't certain how much of a difference that realistically makes, it's still worth noting for those running with similar specifications.
Even so, it's a truly impressive showing for Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 platform. Per ETA PRIME, this is the very first time he's managed to get Cyberpunk 2077 running natively on an Android phone, and based on the performance of 8 Elite Gen 5 versus other phones on the market, that outcome makes a lot of sense. Perhaps in another 5 years, we'll see Android phones manage 60 FPS in games like Cyberpunk 2077 with ray tracing enabled, but only time will tell on that one.