This Android Phone Runs Cyberpunk 2077 Thanks To Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Power

by Chris HarperWednesday, February 18, 2026, 02:44 PM EDT
Impressive strides have been happening in efforts to play x86 games on ARM devices, even Windows x86 games on Android mobile platforms—and now, we can confirm that Cyberpunk 2077 is actually playable at 30 FPS and Low settings for owners of Android phones outfitted with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 platform, albeit with FSR in Balanced mode. With the use of Frame Generation atop FSR, that number can actually go as high as 52 FPS on average. One great thing about the limitations of handheld and mobile platforms is that "good enough" often is truly good enough, since the small screen size and higher pixel density can help mask the flaws of upscaling and Frame Gen. All together, per the testing of ETA PRIME on YouTube, this should make Cyberpunk 2077 perfectly playable on flagship Android phones of today, and in the long run, eventually maybe mid-range or even budget Android phones as well.

While ETA PRIME recommends sticking with the PC's Low preset with the help of FSR at 720p, he also tested the Steam Deck preset that mixes in some Medium/ High settings at a capped 30 FPS. Sadly, we aren't quite on the level of Steam Deck performance here, with pre-Frame Gen averages at roughly ~25-29 average FPS instead of a locked 30. Frame Gen also buckles below the 50 FPS range when using the Steam Deck preset, making the PC Low preset the much better option for most players with this hardware configuration. Additionally, ETA PRIME is using the Redmagic 11 Pro for his benchmarking—a phone with built-in liquid cooling that may exceed the performance of its contemporaries under load. While we aren't certain how much of a difference that realistically makes, it's still worth noting for those running with similar specifications.


Even so, it's a truly impressive showing for Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 platform. Per ETA PRIME, this is the very first time he's managed to get Cyberpunk 2077 running natively on an Android phone, and based on the performance of 8 Elite Gen 5 versus other phones on the market, that outcome makes a lot of sense. Perhaps in another 5 years, we'll see Android phones manage 60 FPS in games like Cyberpunk 2077 with ray tracing enabled, but only time will tell on that one.
Tags:  Android, mobile gaming, cyberpunk 2077, snapdragon 8 elite gen 5
