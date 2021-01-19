Cyberpunk 2077 Falls To Just $35 With These Hot Deals, First Major Update Arrives This Week





Cyberpunk 2077 launched in early December to much fanfare, but that excitement and hype around the game was short-lived after scores of bugs and performance issues cropped up with the game... primarily with Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions of the game. It’s been a wild month for developer CD Projekt Red as it deals with the fallout from the launch (including a couple of class-action lawsuits ).

Given the negativity that has been surrounding the game over the past month, it should come as no surprise that prices have been steadily dropping. Prices have fallen to the point where Cyberpunk 2077 can be had for just $34.99 from both Amazon and Best Buy.





We're normally not used to seeing such big discounts on AAA titles so soon after launch, but Cyberpunk 2077's launch has been anything but normal. The $34.99 pricing applies to both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game.

The PC version of the game is also discounted, but only by $20 instead of $25 like the console versions.

Even though Cyberpunk 2077 has been a bug-riddled mess up until this point, help is on the way. CD Projekt Red has already pushed out a couple of hotfixes to address many issues, but the company has promised that its first major update will land this week. Another major update will arrive in February to address any other outstanding issues with the game.

CD Projekt Red also confirmed that the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X optimized versions of the game will be released during the second half of 2021. These versions of the games will be able to take advantage of all the next-generation CPU and graphics capabilities of AMD Zen 2/RDNA 2 hardware onboard both consoles.