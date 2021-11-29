Cyber Monday AMD Ryzen Deals Bring Ryzen 7 5800X And More To The Lowest Prices Ever





Do you hear coughing and wheezing sounds coming from your PC? If so, it might be time to finally retire that aging CPU you've been holding onto for such a long time and treat yourself to an upgrade (or a brand new PC build). Other than the videocard situation being what it is (crummy), now is an otherwise good time to upgrade your system, especially if you're looking to piece together an AMD Ryzen PC with a Zen 3 chip





Ryzen 7 5800X, which is on sale for (save $108.01 over MSRP). That's the lowest price to date on Amazon. Granted, it's sold for slightly lower at Micro Center, but only for in-store purchases. That's great if you happen to live near one of its 25 locations in 16 states, just not all of us have that luxury. Cyber Monday has arrived and with it comes a bunch of discounts on AMD hardware. One of the more interesting bargains applies to the, which is on sale for $340.99 at Amazon (save $108.01 over MSRP). That's the lowest price to date on Amazon. Granted, it's sold for slightly lower at Micro Center, but only for in-store purchases. That's great if you happen to live near one of its 25 locations in 16 states, just not all of us have that luxury.





The current discounted rate at Amazon is a really good price regardless. This is a stout Zen 3 processor with an 8-core/16-thread configuration. It has a 3.8GHz base clock, up to a 4.7GHz max boost clock, and a generous heaping of L3 cache (32MB).





All of the other Zen 3 desktop CPUs are on sale too. Here's a rundown...