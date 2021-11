Cyber Monday Tech Deals Score You Up To Half Off Buds, Speakers, WiFi 6 Mesh And More

With Thanksgiving over and the Black Friday rush over at many retailers, you might think the deals are over but we have some early Cyber Monday deals ahead of tomorrow's main etail event on Speakers, WiFi 6 Mesh networking systems and some other great PC tech gear. After taking the family out shopping, you should take a look at these online options today, to get ahead on your holiday gift-giving game, or pick up a little something for yourself because, let's face it, you deserve it.





Our first item on the list is thefor the iPhone. This device basically allows you to turn your Apple smartphone into a Switch-like handheld gaming device and is now on sale for just $69 (Originally $99). That's a savings of 44%.

Android users and fans of Razer can also pick up theas well, as they have both an Android and iOS version.









As for audio devices, we have a few great options. Starting with wireless earbuds, we have theThey are also waterproof for up to 3 feet underwater for 30 minutes. We also have the Anker A1 Soundcore earbuds which boast 35 hours of listening time and are highly rated on amazon.





As for portable Bluetooth speakers we have the W-King 50W Bluetooth speaker which is IPX6 waterproof, features a 8000mAh battery life and can be used as a power bank to recharge your devices while outdoors. We also have thewhich is a much smaller device and is a 25W speaker that is also IPX6 water resistant rated. This speaker comes with a 5200mAh battery and in a similar form factor as a Beats Pill.