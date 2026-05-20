$1,095 Coyl Is Herman Miller's First In-House Gaming Desk





Herman Miller is expanding its focus on the gaming segment with its first standing desk built in-house from the ground up specifically for gamers. The new Coyl, as it's called, brings a fully customizable and modular design to the segment, along with what the company describes as a "cutting-edge" rotary dial to raise or lower the height from 22.5-48.5 inches. Plenty of room to pair with Vantum chair that Herman Miller designed for Logitech.





"Inspired by premier audio equipment, the dial features detent notches to allow players to easily identify the exact setting for their preferred position. Paired with adjustable glides on the top of the desk feet allowing users to level the desk, Coyl provides the ultimate balance of support and control," Herman Miller says.









Pricing starts at $1,095. From there, buyers can opt to add a trough for cable management that brings the price to $1,475. If going that route, buyers can also add a shroud, which ups the price to $1,635. Going all-in with an accessory bundle on top of those two options costs $1,825 for the full setup. The accessory bundle includes a controller and phone mount, display shelf, planter, and cable clips in Ultra Black or Studio White.





Herman Miller offers four desk finishes, including Ultra Black, Medium Matte Walnut, Studio White, and Clear On Ash. Regardless of color choice or optional add-ons, the Coyl comes with built-in hooks to hang items like a headset or laptop bag.













The challenge for Herman Miller is competing with other motorized options in similar price ranges, particularly when adding on the optional accessories. Both the shroud and trough are meaningful additions, albeit costly. I'm especially intrigued by the shroud, which is basically a metal pegboard that gives off work bench vibes.





Herman Miller's advantage is its reputation. It's chairs, while not cheap, are often lauded for their comfort, especially in comparison to the sea of racing-themed chairs that dominate the landscape for gamers.





Regarding the Coyl, Herman Miller's first desk for gamers features a laminate tabletop, powder-coated steel legs, stamped and cold-rolled steel feet, a power-coated steel panel that is laser-cut, and laser-cut and welded steel wire manager. The desk is 60 inches wide by 28.5 inches deep, and has a weight capacity of 200 pounds.



